ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Mark Zuckerberg's latest Metaverse image likened to a '2002 Nintendo game'

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Mark Zuckerberg has released his latest Metaverse image - and people are likening it to a “2002 Nintendo game.”

On Tuesday (16 August), Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce that Horizon Worlds, the free virtual reality game launched in the US , Canada , and the UK in 2021, was coming to France and Spain .

In celebration of the expansion, he shared an image of his avatar inside the game.

His avatar, which gave off a youthful look, was standing in front of a cartoonised Eiffel Tower and a Spanish Basilica.

For many, the image didn’t highlight the billions of dollars that have gone into its creator’s project.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As a result, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts, many of which compared it to Nintendo’s game system from the early 2000s.

“This looks like a 2002 Nintendo GameCube release called like ‘World Baby,’” one wrote.

“How does this s*** look worse than Miis did on the Wii 15 years ago now,” another added referencing the Mii’s in Wii, Nintendo’s game system.

A third thought that the avatar’s eyes were soulless wrote: “Nothing behind those eyes.”

Others didn’t see anything wrong with the image, citing its likeness to the media magnate.

“Looks great!” one person added.

“To be fair, this is the most animated Mark Zuckerberg has ever looked,” someone else wrote.

This isn’t the first time people had things to say about Zuckerberg’s metaverse adventures.

Last month, Zuckerberg posted a short video on Facebook of himself and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson exploring the images of deep space from the James Webb Space Telescope through the Metaverse.

And as the two spoke about the deep space images from NASA , people thought the characters were low-quality.

Meta introduced its own Metaverse in 2019. It was shortly before the name changed from Facebook to Meta, which has been subject to discussion.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Mark Zuckerberg wades in on Metaverse graphics backlash: ‘It's improving very quickly'

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the latest update from the Meterverse this week, and it’s fair to say people were not impressed with the graphics. People likened his latest teaser to a “2002 Nintendo game”, after Zuckerberg announced on Facebook that Horizon Worlds, the free virtual reality game launched in the US, Canada, and the UK in 2021, was coming to France and Spain. He posted a shot of his avatar standing in front of a cartoon Eiffel Tower, which was met with less than enthusiastic responses –with people saying it didn’t seem to look worthy of the billions of dollars spent on...
COMPUTERS
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?

If you’re a social media user, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed recently.Every other video seems to feature him on TikTok and Instagram over the last few weeks, and he’s become one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app – as well as one of the most controversial.But who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?Here’s everything you need to know.Who is Andrew Tate?Tate, 35, is a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

William Shatner mocks Elon Musk as 'the annoying guy in the group chat'

There is always that one person in the group chat.Star Trek icon William Shatner looks at Elon Musk as someone who "can't stop dreaming big" and is part "Thomas Edison, part Iron-Man, part annoying dude in the group chat."These sentiments were made in The Daily Show's latest DailyShowography, which Shatner narrated.It examined the technology billionaire's life, from his childhood in South Africa to his failures with Tesla, his outbursts on Twitter, and everything in between.Musk, whose net worth is roughly $271.2bn began his "lifelong love of inventing things that already exist at the young age of 12," Shatner explained.Soon after,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What will happen to GB News after Warner Bros Discovery exit?

So it appears as though Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) made the discovery that controversial news channel GB News isn’t all that great, as the US company announced it would sell its stake in the broadcaster.‘Goodbye GB News’ trended on Twitter on Thursday following the news of the shareholder’s departure, as social media users shared their glee at the company’s potential demise.Contributors challenged the claim, however, with Real Britain host Darren Grimes tweeting the channel “has just raised tens of millions, announced a new line-up and … punches above its weight against both Sky and the BBC”.Sophie Corcoran added: “We are...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Indy100

17 of the weirdest Elon Musk tweets ever

Elon Musk- the news-making billionaire whose $44bn Twitter purchase is on hold, constantly tests the boundaries of technology and internet trolling.Over the last 20 years, the Tesla and Space X CEO has become known for his work in space, his creation of electric cars, and interest in cryptocurrency.But despite his advancements in the technological space, he can't resist indulging mischievous side and even “likes to live-tweet his poops”.With that in mind, we’re taking a walk down memory lane to highlight some of the tech billionaire’s weirdest tweets.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Jack off the board!"Musk was referencing...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram and people are celebrating

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram and Facebook.Tate, who has risen in popularity for his misogynistic and harmful rhetoric toward women, has captured the attention of people online due to his outlandish statements, leading to concerns. Various organisations called for Tate's content to be removed citing its dangerous influence on young men and boys. On Friday, the Meta-owned platforms banned Tate for violating it's policies citing dangerous organisations or individuals. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTate has promoted ideas such as women as property, downplaying the severity of depression, diminishing sexual harassment, and more.On...
INTERNET
Indy100

Woman from the 'girlsplaining' meme reveals exactly what was going on

The internet's new favourite meme is undoubtedly the 'girlsplaining' or 'girl bro' joke which is all over Twitter at the moment but we now know the true origin of the picture that has taken the internet by storm. By now you've probably seen the image of the woman appearing to be enthusiastically talking into the ear of a man who looks completely bemused by what she has to say to him. Many of the memes to date have reimagined her being very invested in niche topics from the Napoleonic war to Dune and many many more. However, thanks to the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Web3 Technology
Indy100

Rishi Sunak debuts ridiculous new ad featuring him holding a bazooka

Rishi Sunak, who went to an independent boarding school before graduating from Oxford and is also the husband of a billionaire heiress, is trying to market himself as an underdog in a new ad. The MP is running in the Conservative leadership contest against Liz Truss, and he unveiled a new clip supporting his campaign during the hustings event in Manchester on Friday night. There’s a lot going on in the ridiculous, overblown footage – but it’s the inexplicable picture of him holding a bazooka which most catches the eye. Why is he seen holding the huge weapon? We have absolutely no...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Bro girl' has become the internet's new favourite meme

A new viral meme is doing the rounds on Twitter and it is a unique switcheroo on the classic 'man talking to a woman in a nightclub' gag.The new meme involves a woman in a pink top yelling into the ear of a man wearing a white t-shirt at what appears to be a music festival. Who knows what they were originally talking about but the man looks completely unimpressed with what the woman has to say to him. The meme has been dubbed 'girl explaining' or 'girl bro explaining.' It could also be 'girlsplaining.'According to Know Your Meme, the...
INTERNET
Indy100

Brewdog has opened the biggest bar in London in Waterloo and its sparked a huge debate

Brewdog has opened the biggest bar in London, and social media users have had a lot to say about it. The Scottish brewer has moved into a new location in Waterloo and it’s not your standard boozer.For starters, it’s absolutely massive and looks more like an airport than a bar. Then, there’s a host of extras added which would have plenty of old school pub goers rubbing their eyes in disbelief.There’s a photo booth and for some reason there’s an in-house podcast studio.However, the biggest oddity is a slide coming down from the upper level.Sign up to our free Indy100...
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Jeremy Clarkson's annual A-level results inspiration tweet has just dropped and it's a doozy

Jeremy Clarkson has dropped his same old A-level tweet on A-levels results day and this year he's added a boat to the mix. The former Top Gear presenter, who now faces Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime has been making the same point about A-level results since 2014 when he tweeted: "If your A level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz."He's essentially carried on that same format of tweet every year since but often changes the luxury, self-indulgent gloating part at the end to include tidbits...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Indy100

The most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers' have claimed will happen

You may have noticed that TikTok has been taken over by 'time travellers'. Not literally, of course. Time travel is impossible. Instead, there has been a rise in people pretending to be from the future and putting together clips for their growing numbers of followers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt’s easy to be sceptical because, well, it’s all total nonsense. But the videos have been viewed by millions of people and the content creators continue to make claims about events which are set to take place in the near future.These are the most outrageous things 'TikTok time travellers'...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Hellmann's gravy mayonnaise has divided shoppers

The powers that be at Hellmann's HQ made gravy mayo in April and horrified and delighted people in equal measure.Then everyone seemed to forget about it and somehow move on with their lives, as if you could.Until now. Someone spotted the divisive product on supermarket shelves and posted it where all divisive content goes, on Reddit.And given the caption, it seemed they weren't a fan of it. This reignited that age (or April) old debate - is gravy mayo nice?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Students opens A-levels results live on air and it went horribly wrong

Opening A-level results is always an anxiety-ridden moment but imagine doing it on live TV only to have your results disappoint you. Dylan, a student at Wilberforce Sixth Form College in Hull, was joined by Pip Thompson from Good Morning Britain on Thursday to open his results live. Although Dylan had received an unconditional offer he said he was hoping for "a couple of Bs" at the very least.Anxiously, he opened the envelope containing his results, only to find no B in sight. "Ok, we've got D, D, C," Thompson said reading the results aloud. Sign up for our free...
EDUCATION
Indy100

Trump lawyers 'drew up a contract to stop Vince McMahon from shaving his trademark hair'

The fallout from Vince McMahon's unceremonious departure from WWE and subsequent retirement continues and now Donald Trump has been dragged into things thanks to an unusual legal document that the ex-president had drawn up.In July, McMahon's 40-year-old tenure as the head of World Wrestling Entertainment came to an end as a series of hush money payments that had been given to women that McMahon allegedly had relations with, was reportedly by the Wall Street Journal.A new report from the same publication claims that McMahon had paid $5 million to Trump's charities in 2007 and 2009 that were amongst the $19.6...
POTUS
Indy100

Who is Dan Price, the CEO who is being forced to resign?

Dan Price, the CEO of Gravity Payments, has resigned. He’s a figure familiar to many in the business world and further afield, and the practices of his company have made headlines over recent years. "My No. 1 priority is for our employees to work for the best company in the world, but my presence has become a distraction here," he said in a resignation post he shared to Twitter. "I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me. I'm not going anywhere." But who is he? And why has he been...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Student makes $110m by betting on a meme

Its the return of the meme stock, this time relating to Bed, Bath & Beyond. A 20-year-old US student has made a $110 million (£91m) profit after betting on the Bed, Bath & Beyond stock for one month. The student, Jake Freeman, and his family bought 5 million shares of the Bed, Bath & Beyond stock for approximately $5.50 (£4.58) in July for a total of about $25 million (£20.8m).The low-earning stock is considered a meme stock, or one that struggles on it's own but is manipulated by investors through social media talk. Reddit forums like r/wallstreetbets track meme stocks...
STOCKS
Indy100

People on TikTok are photoshopping Andrew Tate to look feminine

People on TikTok are trolling Andrew Tate by photoshopping feminine clothing and features onto him. Since the former kickboxer went viral for his misogynistic and harmful rhetoric toward women, people are taking an opportunity to mock Tate and reverse the impact of his words in any way they can.Most recently, there have been a string of viral videos where TikTokers take a photo of Tate and photoshop him into a woman - something they believe he would be offended by.The hope is that Tate will see the video and assume his message is being wrongly interpreted.Sign up for our free...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Fans are already saying House of the Dragon looks better than Game of Thrones

The first full length House of the Dragon trailer has been revealed, and fans are already saying it looks better than Game of Thrones.The prequel series tells the story of Rhaenyra and Aegon Targaryen, and is set 200 years before the events of the hugely popular fantasy series.The new trailer focused on the power struggle at the heart of Westeros, as figures aspire to take control of the Iron Throne.There’s the usual mix of treachery, plotting and murder – and of course, a few dragons thrown in there for good measure.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt’s based on...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy