ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Hertz faces more false-arrest lawsuits

By Sydney Kalich, Rich McHugh, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEtFs_0hKvnX1j00

( NewsNation ) — A Pennsylvania woman is suing Hertz after she says she is mentally and emotionally damaged after the rental car giant wrongfully arrested and accused her of stealing the car she rented. She is one of the hundreds suing the rental car giant over similar situations.

NewsNation previously reported on the nightmare situations that led customers to sue Hertz last year. At least 200 customers were suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say they were falsely arrested, and even jailed after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen. In June, NewsNation’s Rich McHugh confirmed Hertz was offering customers settlements.

Is the IRS about to double in size? Not exactly

Single mother of three Saleema Lovelace is now another person filing a lawsuit against the rental car company after she claims she was arrested.

NewsNation exclusively obtained body camera footage of Lovelace’s Jan. 2021 arrest. Lovelace can be heard telling police she extended the rental and paid for it days earlier as she begs them to look for proof on her phone. Lovelace is distraught as she pleads with officers to let her go so she can pick up her 11-year-old daughter.

“I have never in my life been arrested,” Lovelace told McHugh. “I have never in my life been in that type of predicament before. I was extremely confused, emotional, crying, and just didn’t understand what was going on.”

Lovelace had rented the car from Dollar Rent A Car, which is owned by Hertz. The receipt shows Lovelace paid more than $3,900, the full balance due on January 12. And yet, she was arrested the very next day and charged with felony receiving stolen property.

“I felt like I was attacked. I still have the same mark on my arm right here, where they handcuffed me and had the cuffs on me really tight,” Lovelace said. “To experience something like that, and especially as a woman and a black woman with all white cops throwing you around with guns out like I’m a criminal, and it wasn’t even a stolen vehicle.”

Now Lovelace is suing Hertz in Pennsylvania civil court for false arrest and for mental and emotional damages. Her attorney, Francis Alexander Malofiy, has demanded that Hertz rescind the police report as well.

Americans relocating to Mexico to combat cost of living

“Because the CEO went on national network news saying that yes, they have a problem and they have the ability to rescind police reports,” Malofiy told NewsNation. “Yet when I sent him a letter addressing Saleema Lovelace’s case as well as 40 others of pending prosecutions, demanding that the CEO rescind the police reports, he did nothing at all.”

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr previously promised to “do right” by customers who have been treated unfairly in a February interview with Bloomberg TV, and admitted publicly for the first time that some were wrongly arrested.

In a recent statement to NewsNation, Hertz reiterated that it cares deeply about its customers.

“While we will remain steadfast in our commitment to defend the company’s interests against those that intend to harm we also want to do right by our customers,” Hertz said.

Lovelace said her life is changed after the alleged false arrest.

“Do right and at least this agony that I’m going through so that I can live a normal life,” Lovelace said. “Again, I’ve never been in trouble before. I’ve never been arrested. I have no prior arrests in my life. So why am I walking around with a felony on my record, when I rented a car, I didn’t steal a vehicle.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mexico, PA
WOWK 13 News

T-bone crash with entrapment in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says a two-vehicle crash happened on Goff Mountain Road near the Taco Bell in Cross Lanes on Wednesday. The T-bone crash entrapped and injured one person. Emergency responders had to pull the person out of the vehicle. Rescue Engines 231 and 234 with Tyler Mountain […]
CROSS LANES, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Lawsuits#Guns#Newsnation
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Rocks-area destination closing until further notice

RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced it would be closing. Seneca Caverns announced on its Facebook Wednesday evening that the caves, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant are all closed until further notice. The post did not give a reason for its closing but did apologize to fans of […]
RIVERTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
WOWK 13 News

Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
FAIRLEA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger’s killing

BOSTON (AP) — Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday. The charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Huntington police seek kidnapping suspect

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. HPD says the man pulled up in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley

PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy