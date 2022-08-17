WILMINGTON, Del. — Justin Thomas was content, at least as content as Thomas can be mid-tournament, which is to say he was still slightly annoyed. Few have the appetite for competition like the 29-year-old and even fewer are in such command of their game, a dynamic that begets a ferociousness where anything less than great is no good. But on Thursday afternoon Thomas lowered that guard to acknowledge that yes, things had gone well. Especially in an area that, as of late, has been the bane of his existence.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO