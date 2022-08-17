Read full article on original website
Hot-Honey Pizza-Slinger 40 North Is Closing in the Fall
West-downtown Neapolitan pizza restaurant 40 North is closing in the fall. The 900 West 10th Street pizzeria’s last day will be on Sunday, October 9. The casual counter-service restaurant is closing at the end of its lease in the fall, but co-owners Taslim Jamal and chef Clint Elmore want to reopen the pizza spot in some other fashion. “We feel the business has outgrown the building,” writes co-owner Taslim Jamal in a statement, “and we are exploring other opportunities for development.”
Longtime Barking Frog Chef Bobby Moore Buys Two Bellevue Businesses
Longtime Barking Frog chef Bobby Moore, who recently announced his plans to leave the restaurant after 20 years, is moving into a chapter of restaurant ownership by taking over Bellevue restaurant Bis on Main and revamping B Bar as Bar Moore, a seafood-focused modern European cocktail lounge. In late June,...
Henderson Restaurant to Reopen as Destination for Dry-Aged Beef, Pork, Duck, and Fish
Chef and owner Matthew Meyer is readying to launch his new restaurant 138° in the space of his previous Henderson spot, Served Global Dining. Meyer, a punk rock enthusiast, says the name comes from the temperature at which a steak is finished and from the song “We are 138,” by the Misfits. The shuttered Served offered a broad menu that spanned several types of cuisine, including Jewish matzoh brie, El Salvadorian pupusas, Korean bibimbap, and Peruvian Lomo Saltado.
ReikiNa’s Pop-Up Series Reignites Its Tasting Experience in Fourth Ward Coffee Shop
Following a brief closure, Montrose restaurant ReikiNa will reopen — this time, hosting a series of pop-ups with a rotating pre-fixe menu crafted by its chef, former Uchi prep cook, Thomas Stacy. Operating out of Native Coffee at 1712 West Dallas Street in Fourth Ward, ReikiNa will serve dishes...
A Landlocked, Year-Round Seafood Shack Rises in Shaw
A metal gate draped with fishing net leads the way to Chesapeake Crab Shack & Bar, a permanent, all-outdoor crab house opening today at 4 p.m. in the heart of Shaw. Restaurateur Daniel Kramer’s anticipated nautical venture, situated on a prime parcel at U and Vermont streets NW, brings the Bay to D.C. by dumping steamed and seasoned Maryland blue crabs on brown paper-topped tables (925 U Street NW). Crabs can’t be reserved in advanced, but patrons can book a table for up to eight on Resy. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, to start.
$20 Million Steakhouse to Open on Top of the Strip’s Newest Complex
A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, named Project 63, is expected to open in fall of this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant.
Popular Memorial Drive Takeout Joint Is Closing Ahead of a Relocation This Winter
It’s last call for tacos and choriqueso this month at Supremo Taco, when the popular Memorial Drive takeout window closes Tuesday, August 23, ahead of a relocation this winter to a larger building behind the current restaurant. Owners Duane Kulers and Omar Ferrer made the closure and relocation announcement...
After Years Closed, Portland Southwestern Restaurant High Noon Will Return With a Glow-Up
When High Noon opened downtown in 2015, it became known as a reliable late-night watering hole for margaritas, palomas, and other tequila- and mezcal-based cocktails. Diners dug into crowd-favorite Southwestern dishes like nachos and smothered tater tots in the casual lounge-like space, which had vintage-y roadside vibes, complete with walls plastered with posters from old Westerns.
Shaw’s Tequila-Fueled Cortez Closes to Make Way for a New Ethiopian Restaurant
Shaw’s Baja-styled destination for tacos, tequila, and airy rooftop vibes since 2018 permanently closed this month, and a new family-owned Ethiopian venture will soon slide in. Better Hospitality Group owner Ryan Seelbach tells Eater he sold two-story Cortez to Ethiopian-born Samuel Tesfaye, who plans to flip the color-soaked space...
Newcomer Loquat Is Brewing the Future of Coffee in Cypress Park
The partners behind Highland Park’s popular Kumquat Coffee opened a sister location in Cypress Park last week. But this one’s got a different name and menu, and will easily join the wave of contemporary coffeehouses in Los Angeles. Loquat Coffee is less than a mile away from a...
Meet the Man Behind Atlanta Takeout Window Sensation Glide Pizza
Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. “I went to college at the University of Colorado and got a pizza job at a place called Cosmo’s,” says Glide Pizza owner Rob Birdsong....
En Passant, Logan Square’s Acclaimed Old World Tribute, Won’t Reopen
En Passant, the restaurant from Au Cheval opening chef Sam Engelhardt that brought in Logan Square, looks permanently closed after slightly more than a year at 3010 W. Diversey Avenue. The critically acclaimed restaurant opened in April 2021 after multiple delays, as Engelhardt ushered patrons inside his quaintly rustic 1,600-square-foot...
Two Memorial Drive Auto Shops Are Transforming Into a Taco Joint and Bakery Cafe
After announcing the August 23 closure of its takeout window and upcoming move this winter, the new Memorial Drive location of Supremo Taco is now confirmed. Supremo Taco is taking over the building located directly behind the current restaurant bordering Memorial Drive, once home to tire shop Wheel Accent, Craig Habif of Habif Properties tells Eater. Joining Supremo Taco is a second location of East Point bakery and cafe Kupcakerie, which takes over the building formerly home to L&D Auto Service and Repair in the back of the property along Chastain Street. Kupcakerie should open this fall.
What to Eat at Riverdale, Maryland’s Exciting New International Food Hall
Riverdale, Maryland scores a stylish new food hall next week packed with globe-trotting attractions for top-tier sushi, hot fried chicken sandwiches from a Top Chef winner, and hit Korean dishes from a NYC-based chef. The anticipated Le Fantome food hall, situated at The Station at Riverdale Park Development (4501 Woodberry...
A Big Japanese Dining Group Opens a Bold New Bento Option Downtown
Downtown Los Angeles has a new modern Japanese bento restaurant that is mixing Southern California ingredients with both traditional and nontraditional preparations. Located across from the former LA Times building at 1102 Lawrence Street, the newly opened Guzzu Bento-Ya comes from brothers Anthony and Len Hayashi, along with managing partner David Chen, and will officially open for service on August 24.
Banks Street Bar Employees Commandeer Bar’s Instagram to Say They’ve All Been Fired
Banks Street Bar and Grill, a dive bar open since 1959 in New Orleans’s Mid City neighborhood, hired new management this week — and one of their first orders of business was firing the entire staff, apparently. At least one employee still had access to its Instagram account at the time of firing, however, and they have been chronicling the saga online for all of its followers since.
Owners Behind Celebrity-Backed Pebble Bar Expand With a Cozy Upstate Inn
NYC restaurateurs Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman — whose joint resume includes Pebble Bar and Black Seed Bagels, among others — have gone upstate. The pair just opened Little Cat Lodge, a 14-room hotel and restaurant in Hillsdale, in the Hudson Valley. The mountainside getaway includes a 45-seat bar called the Tavern, and the Dining Room, a 70-seat restaurant and terrace run by Jason Bond, formerly the executive chef of Boston’s fast-casual spot Clover Food Lab.
Acclaimed LA Chef Overseeing All Dining at New Downtown Hotel
A downtown boutique hotel that’s getting revamped and renamed will include several new dining venues developed by a well-known Los Angeles chef. Fifth Avenue’s Hotel Palomar, which was purchased and renovated by boutique hotel company Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in 2015, will debut later this fall as Kimpton Alma San Diego.
Street Food Pioneer Señor Sisig Starts Slinging Pork Tortas and Ube Churros at the Ferry Building
Downtown workers looking to spice up their lunch routines and tourists seeking a taste of something uniquely Bay Area will have a new dining option at the city’s landmark Ferry Building as of next week when pioneering Filipino-American food truck Señor Sisig fires up its latest location. Taking over the former Brown Sugar Kitchen space, the third permanent Señor Sisig restaurant sticks to the bold favorites that have made the company a smash hit for the past decade — but co-founders Evan Kidera and Gil Payumo also have some new tricks up their sleeves.
Trader Joe’s Apparently Shut Down Its Wine Shop as Workers Were Unionizing
Turns out, Trader employees at its recently shuttered wine shop had been working with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union since April and were getting ready to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board, Gothamist reports. On August 8, workers had corralled enough votes to form a union and by August 11, they found out the store had closed for good. “I believe that we were made an example of, because they can feel the momentum is growing within Trader Joe’s ranks,” an employee organizer told Gothamist. Earlier this summer, a Massachusetts-based Trader Joe’s successfully unionized. The company said in a statement that the closing wasn’t related to union activity.
