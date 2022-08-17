After announcing the August 23 closure of its takeout window and upcoming move this winter, the new Memorial Drive location of Supremo Taco is now confirmed. Supremo Taco is taking over the building located directly behind the current restaurant bordering Memorial Drive, once home to tire shop Wheel Accent, Craig Habif of Habif Properties tells Eater. Joining Supremo Taco is a second location of East Point bakery and cafe Kupcakerie, which takes over the building formerly home to L&D Auto Service and Repair in the back of the property along Chastain Street. Kupcakerie should open this fall.

