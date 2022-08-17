MLB community, Rangers fans react to Jon Daniels' firing

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Rangers stunned the baseball community when they announced the firing of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels on Wednesday after he spent the last 20 years with the organization.

Rangers pre and postgame show host Jared Sandler joined the K&C Masterpiece on Wednesday's show to react to Daniels' dismissal.

Several media members and fans of the team also weighed in on the club's surprising announcement. See some of their comments below: