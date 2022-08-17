Jason & John Memphis Tigers ROSTER AUDIO-Keyontae Johnson, former Florida star, could join Penny's roster. MORE HERE
Keyontae Johnson, who tore it up for the University of Florida Gators Basketball team prior to collapsing and having major health problems, has made the University of Memphis a finalist in his transfer search.
If Johnson joined the Tigers and Penny's current roster there is a chance he would actually start given his prior level of talent. In year two at Florida (2019-20) Johnson averaged 14 points and shot 38% from 3-pt. in 31 games. In his third year it got even stronger with Johnson averaging 16 points shooting 41% from the 3-point arc. That was when it all went away after 4-games due to injury.
Jason & John discussed Johnson and his potential connection with Memphis on Thursday afternoon. Listen here:
