ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Jason & John Memphis Tigers ROSTER AUDIO-Keyontae Johnson, former Florida star, could join Penny's roster. MORE HERE

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXL3M_0hKviRYK00

Keyontae Johnson, who tore it up for the University of Florida Gators Basketball team prior to collapsing and having major health problems, has made the University of Memphis a finalist in his transfer search.

If Johnson joined the Tigers and Penny's current roster there is a chance he would actually start given his prior level of talent. In year two at Florida (2019-20) Johnson averaged 14 points and shot 38% from 3-pt. in 31 games. In his third year it got even stronger with Johnson averaging 16 points shooting 41% from the 3-point arc. That was when it all went away after 4-games due to injury.

Jason & John discussed Johnson and his potential connection with Memphis on Thursday afternoon. Listen here:

Follow Memphis Hoops news on Memphis' Sports Station live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 1 matchups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The award-winning Friday Football Fever is back for 2022!. Friday marks the full slate of games in the Mid-South, and we will have full coverage of the biggest games of the week on Action News 5 at 10 p.m. These are some games you can expect...
MEMPHIS, TN
24hip-hop.com

TTK Tenboi: An Emerging Hip Hop Star Out Of Memphis

TTK Tenboi, an artist out of Memphis, Tennessee, is known for his energetic, passionate performances and has quickly become a rising star in the Florida music scene. He is well known in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, and Missouri—and he’s also growing a fan base internationally. His most recent...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
State
Florida State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
State
Nebraska State
actionnews5.com

Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason. Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keyontae Johnson
Person
Joe Tipton
localmemphis.com

Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers#Florida Gators#Kansas State#The University Of Memphis#Jason John#Memphis Hoops#Espn
Houston Chronicle

The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

First Alert to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will push into the Mid-South today with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms are possible today mainly along and south of I-40 this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and winds and small hail are the main threats.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
MEMPHIS, TN
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

406
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy