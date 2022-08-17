Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
Barry pursues recount in Wisconsin 2nd District GOP primary
A candidate who narrowly lost a Wisconsin Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount.
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
MADISON, Wis. — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart.Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin's 2nd District primary on Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen's small margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.Barry's petition, submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, requested a hand recount, which is scheduled to begin Saturday morning.In response, Olsen filed three motions with WEC Friday...
wpr.org
Vos challenger Steen announces write-in campaign for state Assembly
After losing to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the August primary election, Republican Adam Steen has announced he will run as a write-in candidate in November. Steen addressed a crowd of supporters in Burlington on Thursday, in which he said "the future of our country is at stake." "This is...
news8000.com
Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban allows only life-saving ‘therapeutic abortions.’ No one knows what that means.
The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s. “I need to know how this...
Know Your Legal Rights: Navigating legal debt collection in Wisconsin
With the inflation rate soaring to a 40-year high, more Americans are falling behind on their debt payments because they cannot make the required payments on their credit cards, car loans, and/or home mortgage. When payments are missed the creditor will usually first attempt to contact the debtor to resolve...
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Election officials in Rock County plan to hold a recount this weekend after two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District came out of the August primary with fewer than 100 votes separating them. According to initial election results, Charity Barry lost to her opponent...
Marquette Poll reveals Wisconsin voters have different campaign priorities
A new Marquette Law Poll is giving us a look at where Wisconsin voters stand just two-and-a-half months away from Election Day.
cwbradio.com
MU Poll Finds 69% of Wisconsin Residents Favor Legalizing Marijuana
(Bob Hague, WRN) The latest Marquette Poll finds strong support for legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin. Overall, 69 percent of respondents to the poll release this week favor legalization of cannabis, while 23 percent oppose it. Poll director Charles Franklin said the 51 percent favorability among Republicans marks the first time more than half of respondents identifying with that parry were in favor.
mygateway.news
Gov. Evers’ ‘Doing the Right Thing’ campaign tour ends in Western Wisconsin
SOMERSET, WI – Hundreds of enthusiastic local Democrats from St. Croix, Pierce and other counties joined together for the end of Governor Tony Evers “Doing the Right Thing” campaign tour. They converged for a rally at the Somerset, Wisconsin home of Patty Schachtner who is running for election to the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent District 28.
fox47.com
Wisconsin gov. candidate Tim Michels calls for GOP unity after primary
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stopped by the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday night for what the party called a unity rally. The party says they hope the unity events will bring the party together to help defeat Gov. Tony Evers in the...
wiproud.com
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
Wisconsin 2022 election: Tight governor's race, Barnes leads Johnson, poll finds
The Marquette University Law School has released its latest poll results, showing Governor Tony Evers leading in Wisconsin's race for Governor.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Evers announces $4.5M for conservation projects across Wisconsin
GRAFTON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced $4.54 million in state funds will go toward conservation projects all across the state. That includes $2.3 million for the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust. That money will be used to purchase the 131-acre Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve. Initially, the Land...
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
Great Lakes Now
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
wizmnews.com
Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
TheHorse.com
Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
