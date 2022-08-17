ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
CBS Minnesota

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart.Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin's 2nd District primary on Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen's small margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.Barry's petition, submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, requested a hand recount, which is scheduled to begin Saturday morning.In response, Olsen filed three motions with WEC Friday...
WausauPilot

Know Your Legal Rights: Navigating legal debt collection in Wisconsin

With the inflation rate soaring to a 40-year high, more Americans are falling behind on their debt payments because they cannot make the required payments on their credit cards, car loans, and/or home mortgage. When payments are missed the creditor will usually first attempt to contact the debtor to resolve...
cwbradio.com

MU Poll Finds 69% of Wisconsin Residents Favor Legalizing Marijuana

(Bob Hague, WRN) The latest Marquette Poll finds strong support for legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin. Overall, 69 percent of respondents to the poll release this week favor legalization of cannabis, while 23 percent oppose it. Poll director Charles Franklin said the 51 percent favorability among Republicans marks the first time more than half of respondents identifying with that parry were in favor.
mygateway.news

Gov. Evers’ ‘Doing the Right Thing’ campaign tour ends in Western Wisconsin

SOMERSET, WI – Hundreds of enthusiastic local Democrats from St. Croix, Pierce and other counties joined together for the end of Governor Tony Evers “Doing the Right Thing” campaign tour. They converged for a rally at the Somerset, Wisconsin home of Patty Schachtner who is running for election to the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent District 28.
wiproud.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Evers announces $4.5M for conservation projects across Wisconsin

GRAFTON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced $4.54 million in state funds will go toward conservation projects all across the state. That includes $2.3 million for the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust. That money will be used to purchase the 131-acre Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve. Initially, the Land...
nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
Great Lakes Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
wizmnews.com

Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
TheHorse.com

Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
Sasquatch 107.7

One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
