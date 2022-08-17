ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pete Alonso joining Team USA for 2023 World Baseball Classic

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCVkC_0hKvgSvz00

Pete Alonso will represent the United States at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, as Alonso joins a roster that already includes notable names like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado.

This will be the first World Baseball Classic since 2017, and the 2021 event was canceled due to COVID-19. Team USA won the event in 2017, and will be looking to repeat.

Alonso, who said back in 2020 that it would be “an honor” to represent the USA, gives the team another dynamic bat. He is posting an .886 OPS this season with 29 home runs and 97 RBI.

