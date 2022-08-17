Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual ‘Royal Run’ set for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Inverness
Get your favorite sneakers ready for this year’s sixth annual Royal Legacy Foundation’s Royal Run 5K/One-Mile Walk and Kids Fun Run Saturday, Sept. 17, at Citrus High School in Inverness. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. “Last year we had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg
Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hunter Springs Park swimming area temporarily closed due to high bacteria count
Crystal River temporarily closed the swimming area at Hunter Springs Park until further notice, the city announced in the late afternoon hours Friday, Aug. 19, in a news release. As part of the routine maintenance and upkeep of the park, the city regularly tests the water within the swim area...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays will fight to protect Nature Coast
As a fourth-generation Citrus Countian, I care deeply about the direction of the county that I love. One of the most exciting things for me is to be able to go to the polls and vote for a county commission candidate who I know has our best interests at heart. That candidate for me is Rebecca Bays. She has an impeccable reputation as a businesswoman, a heart for public service, and broad experience, having served us previously as our county commissioner.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill Waterfall needs new landscaping caretakers
The Spring Hill Garden Club has been maintaining the Landscape of our iconic “The Waterfall” located on Hwy 19 and Spring Hill Drive, since 1978. It has been maintained by Garden Club Volunteers over all these years, but now the Garden Club is seeking to have another Community Organization to take over the landscaping. For the past 15 years the landscape has been maintained by 2 lady volunteers’ who are now in their 70’s and are unable to continue in this capacity.
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Charity basketball tournament to benefit Alexander Park upgrades
Hernando’s Alexander Park and its basketball court have been symbols of togetherness for its nearby neighborhoods. They are beacons of unity Devonte White wants shining as bright as possible to attract more than just the county park’s surrounding residents. “A lot of people don’t know about the park...
Citrus County Chronicle
Health Notes
On Sept. 9, the Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166, located at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, will host a Blood Drive. The bloodmobile will be on site from 9 a.m. and will be available to everyone who would like to donate blood until 5 p.m. To schedule an...
Citrus County Chronicle
YMCA Youth Triathlon coming in October
The sixth annual YMCA of the Suncoast Youth Triathlon is coming up on Sunday, Oct. 23, and signups are already open for those interested. The early bird sign-up price of $30 will increase after midnight on Aug. 31. Children ages five to 15 can participate in a swim, bike, run...
Citrus County Chronicle
Time to examine different taxing methods in the county
Time has come to assess the way the people of Citrus County are taxed. There are essential services that apply to everyone, but are assessed purely on size and or value of property. This method increases the inequities of which one pays, that does not increase the value of services rendered. Every residential property owner gets equal services, but at a far different cost to them.
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington will be asset to county
Citrus County needs a candidate who understands the importance of balancing growth and conservation. Our county cannot continue to call itself the Nature Coast if we don’t elect leaders who understand the needs of our waterways. As a resident of Old Homosassa and someone passionate about preserving our community...
Citrus County Chronicle
Riverwalk, sheriff's office crime report on Crystal River City Council agenda
Primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 23, pushed Crystal River City Council’s regular Monday meeting back a couple days. Council members will instead call to order at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council and CRA...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Do You Know Who You’re Voting For In Pasco On August 23?
Biographies of Candidates for Pasco Voters on the August 23 Primary Ballot. U.S. Congress, District 12 (Republican Primary only) Gus M. Bilirakis (incumbent) Congressman Gus M. Bilirakis is a Republican representing Florida’s 12th Congressional District, which includes all of Pasco and northern parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. According to his Ballotpedia profile, he was first elected to Congress on November 7, 2006.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays will fight for best interests of citizens
I am so glad to see Rebecca Bays running for office again. She has put Citrus County’s best interests in all that she does. From being a successful businesswoman to county commissioner, a supporter of many community projects, and a dear friend for nearly 20 years. I’m a Citrus...
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Mall closes Saturday after 32 years
After 32 years, the Crystal River Mall will close today. A Miami developer will soon close on a deal to buy it and turn it into a mix of apartments, townhomes and retail. But this isn’t just about the closing of stores. For many, the mall in its heyday served as a social nexus. Young people gathered there after school. Seniors walked the air-conditioned mall to escape the heat.
Citrus County Chronicle
Roundabout hurting business at corner store
It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
Citrus County Chronicle
Owens Produce reopens in old location
After a long ordeal that began in late June, the Owen’s Produce tent was once again open for business Aug. 17 at its familiar location across from Wendy’s in Dunnellon. The property was purchased this year by HCA Florida Healthcare, prompting the Owens family to seek a new location.
Citrus County Chronicle
Local musicians have opportunity to perform at Inverness Country Jam
There might be some amateur bands at October’s first Inverness Country Jam that the audience will recognize during the three-day event. The promoter of the city’s country jam, Steve Pritchard, will host a Battle of the Bands Sunday, Sept. 25, with the top three selected groups, or individual musicians, invited to perform with professional headliners October 28-30 during the Inverness Country Jam. Winners will also get VIP passes to the three-day event.
