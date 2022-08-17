ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Annual ‘Royal Run’ set for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Inverness

Get your favorite sneakers ready for this year’s sixth annual Royal Legacy Foundation’s Royal Run 5K/One-Mile Walk and Kids Fun Run Saturday, Sept. 17, at Citrus High School in Inverness. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. “Last year we had...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg

Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays will fight to protect Nature Coast

As a fourth-generation Citrus Countian, I care deeply about the direction of the county that I love. One of the most exciting things for me is to be able to go to the polls and vote for a county commission candidate who I know has our best interests at heart. That candidate for me is Rebecca Bays. She has an impeccable reputation as a businesswoman, a heart for public service, and broad experience, having served us previously as our county commissioner.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill Waterfall needs new landscaping caretakers

The Spring Hill Garden Club has been maintaining the Landscape of our iconic “The Waterfall” located on Hwy 19 and Spring Hill Drive, since 1978. It has been maintained by Garden Club Volunteers over all these years, but now the Garden Club is seeking to have another Community Organization to take over the landscaping. For the past 15 years the landscape has been maintained by 2 lady volunteers’ who are now in their 70’s and are unable to continue in this capacity.
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property

Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job

Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Charity basketball tournament to benefit Alexander Park upgrades

Hernando’s Alexander Park and its basketball court have been symbols of togetherness for its nearby neighborhoods. They are beacons of unity Devonte White wants shining as bright as possible to attract more than just the county park’s surrounding residents. “A lot of people don’t know about the park...
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Health Notes

On Sept. 9, the Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166, located at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, will host a Blood Drive. The bloodmobile will be on site from 9 a.m. and will be available to everyone who would like to donate blood until 5 p.m. To schedule an...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

YMCA Youth Triathlon coming in October

The sixth annual YMCA of the Suncoast Youth Triathlon is coming up on Sunday, Oct. 23, and signups are already open for those interested. The early bird sign-up price of $30 will increase after midnight on Aug. 31. Children ages five to 15 can participate in a swim, bike, run...
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Time to examine different taxing methods in the county

Time has come to assess the way the people of Citrus County are taxed. There are essential services that apply to everyone, but are assessed purely on size and or value of property. This method increases the inequities of which one pays, that does not increase the value of services rendered. Every residential property owner gets equal services, but at a far different cost to them.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Worthington will be asset to county

Citrus County needs a candidate who understands the importance of balancing growth and conservation. Our county cannot continue to call itself the Nature Coast if we don’t elect leaders who understand the needs of our waterways. As a resident of Old Homosassa and someone passionate about preserving our community...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Do You Know Who You’re Voting For In Pasco On August 23?

Biographies of Candidates for Pasco Voters on the August 23 Primary Ballot. U.S. Congress, District 12 (Republican Primary only) Gus M. Bilirakis (incumbent) Congressman Gus M. Bilirakis is a Republican representing Florida’s 12th Congressional District, which includes all of Pasco and northern parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. According to his Ballotpedia profile, he was first elected to Congress on November 7, 2006.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays will fight for best interests of citizens

I am so glad to see Rebecca Bays running for office again. She has put Citrus County’s best interests in all that she does. From being a successful businesswoman to county commissioner, a supporter of many community projects, and a dear friend for nearly 20 years. I’m a Citrus...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Mall closes Saturday after 32 years

After 32 years, the Crystal River Mall will close today. A Miami developer will soon close on a deal to buy it and turn it into a mix of apartments, townhomes and retail. But this isn’t just about the closing of stores. For many, the mall in its heyday served as a social nexus. Young people gathered there after school. Seniors walked the air-conditioned mall to escape the heat.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Roundabout hurting business at corner store

It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Owens Produce reopens in old location

After a long ordeal that began in late June, the Owen’s Produce tent was once again open for business Aug. 17 at its familiar location across from Wendy’s in Dunnellon. The property was purchased this year by HCA Florida Healthcare, prompting the Owens family to seek a new location.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local musicians have opportunity to perform at Inverness Country Jam

There might be some amateur bands at October’s first Inverness Country Jam that the audience will recognize during the three-day event. The promoter of the city’s country jam, Steve Pritchard, will host a Battle of the Bands Sunday, Sept. 25, with the top three selected groups, or individual musicians, invited to perform with professional headliners October 28-30 during the Inverness Country Jam. Winners will also get VIP passes to the three-day event.
INVERNESS, FL

