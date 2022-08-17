Read full article on original website
WITHROW: Arizona Offers a Roadmap to Better Educational Outcomes
In a significant victory for educational opportunity, Arizona has taken action to become an oasis for parents, students and teachers. On July 7, AZ Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2853 which enabled any family in the state to receive $6500 per year per child for “private school, homeschooling, micro schools, tutoring, or any other kinds of educational service that helps meet the needs of their students outside of the traditional public school system.” Several other states such as Texas and Florida (read: those that have experienced net migration inflows during the pandemic) have legislatures in various stages of expanding school choice as well. Connecticut would be wise to take note.
