Deland, FL

stetson.edu

Stetson Welcomes New Director for the Gillespie Museum￼

In July, Stetson appointed Kristen Marshall Mattson ’05 as the new director for the Gillespie Museum. Mattson previously coordinated environmental education programs, outreach projects and the annual fundraising campaign for the nonprofit Spring Island Trust in Okatie, South Carolina. Mattson is thrilled about returning to Stetson. “I bring passion,...
DELAND, FL
stetson.edu

Student Event Interns

Student Development & Campus Vibrancy is currently hiring Student Event Interns to help with marketing, social media and various initiatives (including Strengths) for 2022-2023. These positions offer great opportunities to develop marketing and event planning skills while also connecting to the greater campus community. If you are interested, complete the...
DELAND, FL
daytonatimes.com

Motorcycle clubs host annual school supplies giveaway

The Volusia County motorcycle community’s annual school supplies giveaway was held on Aug. 13 at Joe Harris Park in Daytona Beach. The Divine Divaz Motorcycle Club, Sunchasers Motorcycle Club, Adorable Divas Motorcycle Club, South Side Motorcycle Club, Top Dawg Sothern Chapter and other motorcyclists participated. Cricket Wireless and Brigit’s Custom Works were a couple of the sponsors.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Deland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Deland, FL
stetson.edu

Leadership Fellows

Are you a first year student interested in becoming a leader at Stetson University? Join Leadership Fellows this fall semester to learn more about your skills as a leader and be mentored by an experienced student leader at Stetson University that can help you learn from their experiences and understand the importance of balancing everything and finding what is right for you throughout your college experience.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

UCF students want rapper B.o.B's campus performance cancelled

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some students at the University of Central Florida are upset after hearing a well-known rapper will be headlining their Welcome Week concert. The artist is B.o.B who had award-winning hits in the early 2010s like "Airplanes" and "Nothin’ on You," but in 2016, he released a track that featured conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic views. Members of UCF’s Jewish community brought the story to our attention in hopes of something being done.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Celebration underway for Black-owned businesses in Central Florida

August is nationally known as Black Business Month. Thursday night, Black-owned businesses in central Florida were celebrated. Wells Fargo partnered with the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for an event at Orlando City Hall. It's also a kick-off for Friday's business conference. More than 600 members belong to...
ORLANDO, FL
stetson.edu

The Princeton Review Names Stetson One of Best 388 Colleges in the U.S.

Stetson University has been named one of the best undergraduate institutions in the nation and the Southeast by The Princeton Review for the eighth year in a row. Only about 14% of four-year colleges in America are selected for the honor, which will appear in the 2023 edition of The Best 388 Colleges.
DELAND, FL
Person
Morris Sullivan
Ocala Gazette

Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society

Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
MARION COUNTY, FL
kennythepirate.com

ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film

After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
ORLANDO, FL
#Halal#Soul#Food Drink#Islamic#Quran#Muslims
stetson.edu

Opening Convocation 2022: All Together Now

“It’s so wonderful to have our campus alive again, as our community comes back together.”. With that, President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, welcomed students, faculty, staff, trustees and community guests to the University’s opening Convocation on Wednesday, Aug. 17, held at the Edmunds Center. Togetherness was the common...
DELAND, FL
stetson.edu

Fall 2022 Internship Series – September

The Internship Series is an excellent way for students to engage with employer representatives while learning about searching and applying for internships, networking and interviewing. Students are also encouraged to sign up for a Mock Interview with employer representatives. Every student that participates in at least four of the six...
DELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning

Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Inside the Magic

Shocking Orca Attack at SeaWorld Leaves One Injured

Guests recently visiting SeaWorld were shocked at what unfolded in front of them. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
worldanimalnews.com

New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida

The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
ORLANDO, FL
stetson.edu

Stetson in the News, Aug. 12-17, 2022

• The Orlando Sentinel and Vermont News cited Mayhill Fowler, PhD, associate professor of History and director of SPREES (Stetson’s Program in Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies) in the Aug. 9 story “This Orlando ‘Sound of Music’ has its eyes on the war in Ukraine.”
DELAND, FL
flaglerlive.com

Goodwill Opens Larger Palm Coast Store, Expecting $35,000 in Business Per Week

Ribbon-cuttings at local businesses generally attract politicians, government staffers, business owners and some of their employees and friends, the odd curious passer-by. At the ribbon-cutting for Goodwill’s new store on Palm Coast Parkway this morning, most of those gathered around Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin–seemingly the only politician there–were shoppers chomping at the bit to grab their shopping cart and roll in.
PALM COAST, FL

