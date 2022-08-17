Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Stay at this Hotel to Help Collegiate Students Gain ScholarshipsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Winter Park, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Bacon Bitch Will Replace a Former Applebee’s Bar + Grill Near UCF
Bacon Bitch has delicious brunch options like Chicken & Waffles, Steak & Eggs and an array of breakfast sandwiches
stetson.edu
Stetson Welcomes New Director for the Gillespie Museum￼
In July, Stetson appointed Kristen Marshall Mattson ’05 as the new director for the Gillespie Museum. Mattson previously coordinated environmental education programs, outreach projects and the annual fundraising campaign for the nonprofit Spring Island Trust in Okatie, South Carolina. Mattson is thrilled about returning to Stetson. “I bring passion,...
stetson.edu
Student Event Interns
Student Development & Campus Vibrancy is currently hiring Student Event Interns to help with marketing, social media and various initiatives (including Strengths) for 2022-2023. These positions offer great opportunities to develop marketing and event planning skills while also connecting to the greater campus community. If you are interested, complete the...
daytonatimes.com
Motorcycle clubs host annual school supplies giveaway
The Volusia County motorcycle community’s annual school supplies giveaway was held on Aug. 13 at Joe Harris Park in Daytona Beach. The Divine Divaz Motorcycle Club, Sunchasers Motorcycle Club, Adorable Divas Motorcycle Club, South Side Motorcycle Club, Top Dawg Sothern Chapter and other motorcyclists participated. Cricket Wireless and Brigit’s Custom Works were a couple of the sponsors.
stetson.edu
Leadership Fellows
Are you a first year student interested in becoming a leader at Stetson University? Join Leadership Fellows this fall semester to learn more about your skills as a leader and be mentored by an experienced student leader at Stetson University that can help you learn from their experiences and understand the importance of balancing everything and finding what is right for you throughout your college experience.
fox35orlando.com
UCF students want rapper B.o.B's campus performance cancelled
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some students at the University of Central Florida are upset after hearing a well-known rapper will be headlining their Welcome Week concert. The artist is B.o.B who had award-winning hits in the early 2010s like "Airplanes" and "Nothin’ on You," but in 2016, he released a track that featured conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic views. Members of UCF’s Jewish community brought the story to our attention in hopes of something being done.
WESH
Celebration underway for Black-owned businesses in Central Florida
August is nationally known as Black Business Month. Thursday night, Black-owned businesses in central Florida were celebrated. Wells Fargo partnered with the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for an event at Orlando City Hall. It's also a kick-off for Friday's business conference. More than 600 members belong to...
stetson.edu
The Princeton Review Names Stetson One of Best 388 Colleges in the U.S.
Stetson University has been named one of the best undergraduate institutions in the nation and the Southeast by The Princeton Review for the eighth year in a row. Only about 14% of four-year colleges in America are selected for the honor, which will appear in the 2023 edition of The Best 388 Colleges.
fox35orlando.com
Man dubbed 'Dogfather of Flagler County' on mission to rescue as many pooches possible
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Nick DeSantis is known as the "Dogfather of Flagler County." He says he is simply a servant to the lost paws of this world, adding that rescue dogs are the greatest gift that God ever gave us. His bedroom is plastered with pictures of all the...
‘It was a mess’: Consumer claims sick puppy wasn’t full breed she paid for
OCOEE, Fla. — A local woman contacted Action 9 claiming she paid thousands of dollars for a sick puppy that isn’t even the full breed she expected. Getting a new puppy was something Donna Wood saved up for and thought about for more than a year after her furry companion of 11 years passed away.
Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society
Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
kennythepirate.com
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
stetson.edu
Opening Convocation 2022: All Together Now
“It’s so wonderful to have our campus alive again, as our community comes back together.”. With that, President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, welcomed students, faculty, staff, trustees and community guests to the University’s opening Convocation on Wednesday, Aug. 17, held at the Edmunds Center. Togetherness was the common...
stetson.edu
Fall 2022 Internship Series – September
The Internship Series is an excellent way for students to engage with employer representatives while learning about searching and applying for internships, networking and interviewing. Students are also encouraged to sign up for a Mock Interview with employer representatives. Every student that participates in at least four of the six...
mynews13.com
Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning
Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
Inside the Magic
Shocking Orca Attack at SeaWorld Leaves One Injured
Guests recently visiting SeaWorld were shocked at what unfolded in front of them. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
worldanimalnews.com
New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida
The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
stetson.edu
Stetson in the News, Aug. 12-17, 2022
• The Orlando Sentinel and Vermont News cited Mayhill Fowler, PhD, associate professor of History and director of SPREES (Stetson’s Program in Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies) in the Aug. 9 story “This Orlando ‘Sound of Music’ has its eyes on the war in Ukraine.”
flaglerlive.com
Goodwill Opens Larger Palm Coast Store, Expecting $35,000 in Business Per Week
Ribbon-cuttings at local businesses generally attract politicians, government staffers, business owners and some of their employees and friends, the odd curious passer-by. At the ribbon-cutting for Goodwill’s new store on Palm Coast Parkway this morning, most of those gathered around Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin–seemingly the only politician there–were shoppers chomping at the bit to grab their shopping cart and roll in.
