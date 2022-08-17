‘Boy Meet’s World’ star Ben Savage running for West Hollywood City Council

From your television screens to seat on the city council Boy Meets World star Ben Savage is running for office.

The 41-year-old recently announced his campaign for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council.

On his campaign website , Savage cites “political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community” occurring in West Hollywood, and lists “public safety, struggling businesses, inflation, and the cost of housing” among his biggest priorities to tackle.

Savage is also no stranger to politics.

He has a degree in political science from Stanford University, and interned for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter back in 2003.

