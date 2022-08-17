ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Giant slide at Belle Isle reopening this weekend through Labor Day

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – A popular Detroit attraction is set to reopen this weekend.

Belle Isle officials announced this week the giant slide will be up and running starting Friday, Aug. 19.

For just $1 kids will be able to zoom down the six-lane slide, which will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Labor Day weekend.

The slide will be staffed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and operated in a partnership with Healthy Kidz Inc.

Park officials say the partnership is part of a summer youth employment program that exposes kids to parks and the natural environment through a work cohort, and “creates a pipeline for all participants to consider natural resource-based careers.”

While the slide will close at 7 p.m., the park is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. year round.

