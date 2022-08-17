Mustard’s Last Stand founder, Jerry Starkman, dies at 84

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Many have been paying tribute to a man some called a legend. Jerry Starkman, who founded Mustard’s Last Stand, a hot dog restaurant near the Northwestern University football stadium, has died.

He was nicknamed “Colonel Mustard.”

Starkman opened Mustard’s Last Stand 53 years ago.

His family shared the news on the Facebook page of the business.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce that the hot dog king of Evanston has passed away,” the post read. “Jerry was an outstanding individual and has impacted thousands of lives.”

The comedian Seth Meyers mentioned Mustard’s during a commencement speech at Northwestern in 2016.

“I’m so looking forward to 2036, when I will finally start my dream job at Mustard’s Last Stand,” Meyers said.

Since the post went live, tributes have poured in on social media. From Louie Zagoras: “I always enjoyed Jerry’s company!” Mitch Hagee wrote: “He was a great first employer for many, including myself. Evanston won’t be the same without him.”

“Mustards had brought so much happiness to the community,” Tim Schmidt wrote.

Mustard’s Last Stand was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jerry Starkman, Colonel Mustard, was 84.

