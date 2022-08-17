ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Parker leaves the York Daily Record after 33 years

By Mike Argento, York Daily Record
York Daily Record/Sunday News editor Randy Parker has left the newspaper after 33 years.

Parker was central Pennsylvania executive editor for the USA Today Network. His last day was Aug. 12.

Among his accomplishments at the Daily Record was being part of the editorial team that, in 2001, won the Scripps Howard Foundation National Journalism Public Service Award for its coverage of the 1969 race riots in York. That coverage led to murder charges being brought in the three-decades old case.

"I am proud of our many awards, but they are fleeting," he wrote in an email. "The spirit of selfless service that embodies this newsroom is what I’ve been most proud to be a part of." Parker often told others that his job was to help everybody on his staff "do the best work of their career."

In his role, Parker oversaw editorial operations in newsrooms in York, Lebanon and Hanover, which are owned by Gannett. The company recently announced layoffs, but none occurred among the central Pennsylvania properties.

“I think it was the right time in my personal life,” Parker said of his decision to leave. “My kids are out of college, and I’m young enough and have enough energy to start something new. ...It was a long time to be with one organization. It was time to make a change.”

Parker, a graduate of Temple University, worked as a part-time correspondent for the Daily Record in the summers of 1985 and 1986. He joined the paper full-time, as a copy editor, in January 1989. Later, he worked as the paper’s police reporter. He left the Daily Record in March 1999 to take an editing position at the Dallas Morning News. But in November of that year, he returned to York, which he considered his hometown.

In February 2019, he was appointed as central Pennsylvania executive editor when former editor Jim McClure retired.

Scott Fisher, a regional news editor for central Pennsylvania, is handling Parker’s duties on an interim basis.

