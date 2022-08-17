Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) review: M1 owners aren't missing out
The MacBook Air grabbed most of the headlines at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, boasting a sleek new design and the introduction of Apple's second-generation M2 system-on-chip (SoC). That's hardly surprising since the MacBook Air is, according to Apple, "the world's best selling laptop", but it meant that this more modest update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro went almost unnoticed -- in fact, it got barely a minute during the opening WWDC Keynote speech.
ZDNet
Corsair HS65 Surround review: A lightweight, dependable gaming headset
The Corsair HS65 Surround is a simplified, midrange gaming headset that offers a quality build, excellent audio, and no-nonsense connectivity. It's compatible with Windows and MacOS computers, mobile devices, and most game consoles so you can connect it to whatever you use to play games. And while it may not...
ZDNet
Running out of laptop storage? Try these three solutions
Laptops are miracles of modern miniaturization. Unfortunately, that trend toward making things smaller applies to the system drive, too. Even cheap laptops these days have solid-state drives, and because SSDs cost significantly more than conventional hard drives (and take up more precious real estate inside the laptop case), there's a powerful incentive on the part of PC makers to cut the price tag by offering options with smaller SSDs.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: 8 tips and tricks to get the most out of your wireless earbuds
Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the company's latest wireless earbuds. The buds are currently available for preorder, with deliveries and in-store availability kicking off on Aug. 26. If you've already ordered your earbuds and want to know more about them, you're in luck. Not only do I...
ZDNet
Keychron Q8 keyboard review: Alice layout is interesting, but not optimal
It seems like Keychron has been releasing a new mechanical keyboard once a month and after I adopted the big Q5 model with its dedicated number pad and knob, the Keychron Q8 grabbed my attention. I used an ergonomic Microsoft keyboard for years at the office, so I was excited to try out the Q8 with its Alice layout, which isn't technically fully ergonomic, but it is more ergonomic than a standard keyboard.
ZDNet
Safeguard your iPhones, iPads and Macs: Apply these security updates now
Apple has released security updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs after disclosing a series of vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to secretly take control of devices. The company said that it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," suggesting that hackers have already targeted the vulnerabilities to compromise Apple device users.
ZDNet
Nothing Phone (1) review: You ain't seen Nothing yet
If you're reading this review, chances are you're either 1) heavily invested in the smartphone industry, 2) wondering why a company would name itself "Nothing," or 3) engaged in all of the above. The Nothing Phone (1), as the name implies, is the first smartphone from the UK-based startup, Nothing....
ZDNet
Android 13's clipboard security protection trips up some apps
With Android 13 now out, some users have found that Google's new clipboard security and privacy protection doesn't play nicely with apps that allowed users to share their Android clipboard data with their desktops. Android 13 introduced a clipboard protection that alerts users when an app access the clipboard, and...
ZDNet
The Echo Show 15 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show is a jack-of-all-trades smart home device. Any one of the models can help you meal plan, create grocery lists, check the latest news, and so much more. Customers who prefer a larger screen that mimics a small TV can take advantage of the Echo Show 15 sale right now. At 24% off, the Echo Show 15 is only $189 today.
ZDNet
How to gain quick access to Google shortcuts from MacOS
I make no secret that I'm a Google Drive power user. After all, I spend 8-9 hours a day working within that ecosystem, writing words as though my life depended on it. Because I spend so much time within the great Googly world, whenever I can get an edge of efficiency added into the mix I jump on it.
ZDNet
How to share or loan a Kindle book
Though I never considered myself a bibliophile as a young adult, when I got my first Kindle years ago, I found myself unable to put it down. A Kindle is a great way to carry all your books in one single package. A handy device that is lighter than a tablet and relatively inexpensive, the Kindle makes it easy to buy, borrow, and keep your books safe.
ZDNet
The 5 best Xbox Series X and S deals: Save $21 on Xbox Elite controller
It can be difficult to find a reputable retailer that even has an Xbox Series X or Series S console in stock, let alone at a discount or in a bundle. Fortunately, we were able to find a few places that have a few consoles on hand, as well as accessories like controllers and headsets. You'll want to hurry though, with these prices, they won't stay in stock long.
ZDNet
How to use Google Docs Version History
Between tech writing and fiction, I spend roughly nine hours a day with my head buried in Google documents. This has been going on for years and over that time I've experienced several instances where something has gone horribly awry within a document. For a while, I would depend on CTRL-Z or backups to save me from such a dilemma. Most often one of those two options would work.
ZDNet
They both used Apple AirTags to track their possessions. Only one turned out well
Apple's AirTags have had a short and controversial life. For every good use, there seems one that's very much for the worse -- stalking people, for example. Two recent stories show how, even for the simplest uses, AirTags don't -- by themselves -- necessarily solve the problem. The first may...
ZDNet
Dyson, Neato, eufy deals appear in Woot! Things that Suck sale: enjoy 60% off a robot vacuum
Aside from the catchy headline, Amazon-owned Woot!'s "Things that Suck sale" has a range of interesting deals on standard and robot vacuums. Vacuums are necessary items to maintain a clean and tidy home, but many of us are turning to more modern, robot versions to take some of the household chores off our plates. Vendors including Roomba, Neato, iRobot, Samsung, and eufy all have developed robot vacuum product lines, featuring everything from smart mapping technology for learning your home's layout to mobile connectivity, pet hair suction, self-emptying bags, mops, and more.
ZDNet
Google Play malware: If you've downloaded these malicious apps, delete them immediately
Over two million Android users have downloaded a series of malicious apps that bypassed security protections to get into the Google Play app store, researchers have warned. After installation, the apps use sneaky techniques to hide themselves from the user to avoid being removed, while serving up malicious ads that can link directly to malware.
ZDNet
Samsung to spend $15 billion on new advanced chip research complex
Samsung said on Friday that it will spend 20 trillion won, approximately $15 billion, by 2028 to build a new advanced chip research complex in South Korea. The new facility to be built at its Giheung campus will lead advanced research on innovative new technologies and new wafer fabrication processes for memory and system semiconductors, the South Korean tech giant said.
ZDNet
The Jabra Elite 85t noise-canceling earbuds are $119 off -- a 52% savings
Jabra has discounted its earbuds lines to some of the lowest savings to date. One of the best of the lineup, the Jabra Elite 85t true noise canceling earbudsare included in the discounts with 50% off their original price. Right now, you can get the earbuds for only $110, one of the lowest prices it's ever. hit.
ZDNet
Google: Here's how we blocked the largest web DDoS attack ever
Google Cloud has revealed it blocked the largest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on record, which peaked at 46 million requests per second (rps). The June 1 attack targeted one Google Cloud customer using the Google Cloud Armor DDoS protection service. Over the course of 69 minutes beginning at 9:45 am...
ZDNet
The 5 best dash cams: Peace of mind while on the road
A dash cam can be a valuable tool for both new and experienced drivers. By recording the road in front of your vehicle, a dash cam can provide important information for authorities and insurance companies in the event of an accident or collision. Some models also record the interior of...
