DUFF W. MCGILL, 89
Duff W. McGill, 89 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born April 18, 1933 in Sharon , PA, the son of the late Duff S. McGill and Elizabeth (Wilson) McGill. He was a graduate of Blairsville High...
EMERGENCY CALLS INCLUDE TWO ACCIDENTS
Indiana County’s emergency responders were dispatched for two accidents on Saturday. Tunnelton and Saltsburg were dispatched at 12:58 PM to a crash on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township and Tunnelton set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter. Murrysville EMS also was sent to the scene. Homer City firefighters were later summoned for an accident on Bethel Church Road in Center Township, and Aultman and Coral-Graceton soon joined them.
FLORENCE BLYSTONE LIPSIE, 85
Florence Blystone Lipsie, 85 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. She was born in Washington Township on January 28, 1937 to the late Arthur and Ethel (Harmon) Blystone. Raised in Girty, Flo attended Elderton High School and lived in the Plumville...
TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING DRUG SEARCH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Two people were arrested for drug-related crimes following a search this morning in Indiana Borough. District Attorney Robert Manzi announced this morning that the Indiana County Drug Task Force arrested 60-year-old Charles Wilcox and 40-year-old Joshua Stumpf following an investigation of drug sales in a home along the 200 block of Philadelphia Street. Task Force members obtained a warrant and searched the house early this morning and found 22 bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl, along with items to package and sell the drugs, inside a wall clock that had a false face on it.
MILDRED ANN (HOLMES) DECHMAN, 95
Mildred Ann (Holmes) Dechman, 95, of Josephine died at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, after a brief illness. The daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 19, 1927, in Coral, PA. Mildred grew up in Coral and then moved to Josephine after marrying...
SENTENCES ANNOUNCED FROM FRIDAY’S COURT SESSIONS
During a busy day at the Indiana County Courts, an inmate in the state correctional system was sentenced for procuring a weapon while incarcerated. 27-year-old Sir Diamond King of Indiana was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was ordered to serve between 28 months to five years in prison for the charge. The incident was reported last year.
ONE KILLED IN CRASH ON 422 IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened yesterday in Strongstown. 19-year-old Alivia Renae Chila of Northern Cambria was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 422 and Route 403 in Pine Township. Chila was driving in the right-hand lane of 403 South while the Tri-Axle truck driven by a 75-year-old New Castle man was coming west on 422. The car did not stop at the intersection and while the truck driver tried to swerve to get out of the way, he was unable to avoid hitting the car on the driver’s side.
SHETLER TRIAL TO BE DELAYED AGAIN
After earlier affirming that the Ray Shetler Jr. trial would be held as scheduled starting last Monday, Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Thursday formally granted a motion for continuance, but did not set a new trial date. In June, Shetler demanded that his trial be held as scheduled and threatened legal action if it was not. Nonetheless, the trial was moved to August, and now another request for continuance will delay it once again.
PLEA AND SENTENCING HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Several plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court. While many of the hearings are for DUI and drug-related cases, there are other cases on the docket. One of those cases is for Joshua Haynes of Blairsville. The 22-year-old man is scheduled to be sentenced today for guilty pleas to charges of accidents involving death or injury, carrying a firearm without a license and a summary vehicle code violation. This is for an incident on August 7th of last year.
GAS PRICE DESCENT CONTINUES
After seeing gas prices at over $5 a gallon this year, prices have been steadily going down over the second half of the summer. But as we get closer to labor day, that could change. As of this morning, the average cost of a gallon of gas across the United...
INDIANA TRIO HELPS JOHNSTOWN SHINE AT PONY LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
The Pony League World Series ended Wednesday night with Chinese Tapei beating Mexico, 4-1, but the powerful champs almost didn’t make it to the final, thanks to Johnstown’s strong effort. Johnstown beat Chinese Tapei, 4-2, in the second round, handing it its first loss in the tournament since...
ALTOONA COMPLETES COMEBACK AGAINST HARRISBURG
The Altoona Curve completed a comeback with a 6-5 victory over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night. The Senators had jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning but in the bottom of the third, Altoona’s comeback began as Endy Rodriguez hit a two-run single for the Curve, followed by Blake Sabol hitting an RBI double. In the 6th, Aaron Shackelford hit a solo homer in the sixth to tie the game at four. Another run crossed the plate for the Senators in the top of the seventh to have them regain the lead, but in the bottom half of the seventh, Andres Alvarez hit a solo homer to tie the game back up. In the bottom of the 9th, Blake Sabol ripped an RBI-triple to bring home Alvarez to win the game.
PIRATES WALK OFF WITH WIN OVER REDS
The Pirates were able to pull off the walk-off win in the series opener against the Cincinatti Reds last night at PNC Park. Listen to Greg Brown’s report below. The Pirates return to action against the Reds tonight and you can hear the game on WCCS starting at 6:40 with the pre-game show.
