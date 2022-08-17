ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing

(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Project helps Nebraskans address issues affecting their health

One of the patients Dr. Denai Gordon had been seeing for a while at Nebraska Medicine’s Durham Outpatient Center was missing a lot of appointments. The woman had diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments, and the missed appointments complicated the process of getting her diabetes under control. Then...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat

SAVANNAH — On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in a local community center in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshments: juice, water, and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
SAVANNAH, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Holcomb leading Indiana trade mission to Taiwan, South Korea

Gov. Eric Holcomb and a delegation of Indiana business and education leaders are beginning a one-week Asian trade mission that includes visits to Taiwan and South Korea. The Hoosiers were expected to arrive early Sunday morning Region time in Taipei, Taiwan, for two days of meetings with business executives, top academics and government officials in the Chinese island nation that's home to nearly 24 million people.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor appoints new Indiana workforce development commissioner

A leader in the economic revitalization of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been selected by Gov. Eric Holcomb to take charge of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. David J. Adams, a former executive director of the Indiana Public Retirement System, will begin his duties as DWD commissioner Sept. 19. "David Adams...
CINCINNATI, OH
KPVI Newschannel 6

4 die from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana over past week

A three-week streak of no COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana has come to an end. The Indiana Department of Health said four Lake County residents died because of the coronavirus over the past week, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the 29 COVID-19 deaths statewide. There still have been no COVID-19...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner

HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
HEPPNER, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

PACT Act to offer resources to numerous Kansas veterans

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on Aug. 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
KANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
BOGART, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8

Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate

Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina

OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
CASS COUNTY, NE

