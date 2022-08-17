Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in North Carolina using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Project helps Nebraskans address issues affecting their health
One of the patients Dr. Denai Gordon had been seeing for a while at Nebraska Medicine’s Durham Outpatient Center was missing a lot of appointments. The woman had diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments, and the missed appointments complicated the process of getting her diabetes under control. Then...
Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat
SAVANNAH — On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in a local community center in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshments: juice, water, and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
Holcomb leading Indiana trade mission to Taiwan, South Korea
Gov. Eric Holcomb and a delegation of Indiana business and education leaders are beginning a one-week Asian trade mission that includes visits to Taiwan and South Korea. The Hoosiers were expected to arrive early Sunday morning Region time in Taipei, Taiwan, for two days of meetings with business executives, top academics and government officials in the Chinese island nation that's home to nearly 24 million people.
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand
ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Stitt questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it came to unions.
Governor appoints new Indiana workforce development commissioner
A leader in the economic revitalization of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been selected by Gov. Eric Holcomb to take charge of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. David J. Adams, a former executive director of the Indiana Public Retirement System, will begin his duties as DWD commissioner Sept. 19. "David Adams...
Iowa gun rights amendment: What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote could change
DES MOINES — Iowa voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms, and that any restraint on that right is invalid unless it meets the stringent demands of “strict scrutiny.”
4 die from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana over past week
A three-week streak of no COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana has come to an end. The Indiana Department of Health said four Lake County residents died because of the coronavirus over the past week, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the 29 COVID-19 deaths statewide. There still have been no COVID-19...
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.
Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Voters to decide who oversees Missouri National Guard in state government
The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8. Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure...
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner
HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
PACT Act to offer resources to numerous Kansas veterans
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on Aug. 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina
OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
