That's nightmare fuel right there… What kind of animal just comes strolling up a trail causally carrying a goat head? A wolverine that's what kind. These are the most fearless creature to roam North America. Pound for pound, easily the wildest animal out there. They are known to eat just about any mammals around, even beasts three times their size… including goats, clearly. This video shows an animal that is fairly small walking up a cycling trail towards the person

ANIMALS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO