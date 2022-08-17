ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Greenwich arson suspect pleads guilty

The man accused of setting the fire that destroyed a historic building in Greenwich entered a surprise guilty plea Friday afternoon. Mark Mulholland reports that John Fox admitted to starting the February fire that chased more than a dozen tenants from their Main Street apartment building. Police arrested Fox after...
GREENWICH, NY
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Cars stolen, damaged from Manheim Albany

NewsChannel 13 has learned that two vehicles were stolen and another was damaged at Manheim Albany. A spokesperson tells us no one was injured and all the vehicles have been recovered. The dealership says they are working closely with Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY

