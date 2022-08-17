EL CENTRO — El Centro Council members got an insight into the services provided by the Real Hope Center during a presentation August 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall. A slide showed the logo of the non-profit organization Real Hope Center and its translation, “Centro de Esperanza Verdadera”, for the predominantly Latino community, which according to the US Census Bureau (Year 2020), comprised 85% of the population in Imperial Valley.

