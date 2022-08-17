Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Need Assessment and Action Plan research unveiled to Board of Supervisors
EL CENTRO — Marlene Thomas, chair of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee (IVSJC), presented the Imperial County Need Assessment and Action Plan to the Board of Supervisors along with other researchers and members of the organization. “On behalf of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, we’d like to...
IID votes to dip into Energy Surplus Fund to help with summer bills
EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District’s board debated how to charge its clientele for the ever-increasing cost of energy at the Tuesday, August 16 regular meeting. The main tool was the Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) which enables the IID to recover energy costs not reflected in its base rates.
Real Hope Center shows real hope at El Centro City Council
EL CENTRO — El Centro Council members got an insight into the services provided by the Real Hope Center during a presentation August 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall. A slide showed the logo of the non-profit organization Real Hope Center and its translation, “Centro de Esperanza Verdadera”, for the predominantly Latino community, which according to the US Census Bureau (Year 2020), comprised 85% of the population in Imperial Valley.
