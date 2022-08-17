ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?

One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United. News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.
NME

Muse announce ‘Will Of The People’ UK stadium tour for 2023

Muse have today (August 19) unveiled details of a new UK stadium tour for 2023. The band will hit the road in 2023, playing stadium gigs in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Milton Keynes. Royal Blood will support on each of the dates except Glasgow. Tickets for the gigs go on...
Nature.com

Noncontact assessment for fatigue based on heart rate variability using IR-UWB radar

Physical fatigue can be assessed using heart rate variability (HRV). We measured HRV at rest and in a fatigued state using impulse-radio ultra wideband (IR-UWB) radar in a noncontact fashion and compared the measurements with those obtained using electrocardiography (ECG) to assess the reliability and validity of the radar measurements. HRV was measured in 15 subjects using radar and ECG simultaneously before (rest for 10Â min before exercise) and after a 20-min exercise session (fatigue level 1 for 0"“9Â min; fatigue level 2 for 10"“19Â min; recovery for"‰â‰¥"‰20Â min after exercise). HRV was analysed in the frequency domain, including the low-frequency component (LF), high-frequency component (HF) and LF/HF ratio. The LF/HF ratio measured using radar highly agreed with that measured using ECG during rest (ICC"‰="‰0.807), fatigue-1 (ICC"‰="‰0.712), fatigue-2 (ICC"‰="‰0.741) and recovery (ICC"‰="‰0.764) in analyses using intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs). The change pattern in the LH/HF ratios during the experiment was similar between radar and ECG. The subject's body fat percentage was linearly associated with the time to recovery from physical fatigue (R2"‰="‰0.96, p"‰<"‰0.001). Our results demonstrated that fatigue and rest states can be distinguished accurately based on HRV measurements using IR-UWB radar in a noncontact fashion.
BBC

UK record after Welsh man shears 902 sheep in nine hours

A Welsh sheep shearer has set a new British record after shearing 902 animals in nine hours. Lloyd Rees, 28, completed the challenge at Blaenbwch Farm, Builth Wells, Powys, on Friday afternoon. He sheared 203 sheep in the first two hours and then between 171 and 177 over the following...
