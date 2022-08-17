Read full article on original website
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross‘s chicken wing franchise, Wingstop, has been fined to the tune of $114,427 in labor violations, according to the Mississippi Department of Labor. The fines apply to five Wingstop franchise locations in Mississippi. The company reportedly forced its employees to “pay for their own uniforms,...
On Wednesday, the MMG founder shared a series on Instagram stories in which he seemingly addressed the alleged labor law violations at his Wingstops. Ross admitted to failures, but suggested he would take steps to make things right. “When you running a business, there will be mistakes, but as the...
Rick Ross is addressing the Department of Labor recently fining his family's Wingstop locations in Mississippi. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Story to issue a statement after news recently broke that five Wingstop locations in Mississippi franchised by his Boss Wing Enterprises had been fined over $100,000 for violations involving over 200 employees. In the video, Ross is sitting behind a piano in reflection mode.
Five Mississippi Wingstop locations owned by rapper Rick Ross' family will have to pay over $100,000 in fines for multiple violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S Department of Labor ordered Boss Wings Enterprises LLC to pay $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties. The labor department said the operator of some of the multinational chain's aviation-themed restaurants forced employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages.
