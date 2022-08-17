Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
