Ashland Schine’s Theatre appoints new Executive Director Christopher Skinner

ashlandsource.com
Commissioners: Claremont Ave. building to house health dept., not EMA
ASHLAND — County commissioners have changed course, partially, for future plans on the building purchased earlier this year on Claremont Avenue. Instead of the 11,000 square-foot being the new home for two county agencies, it will likely only house one, Commissioner Denny Bittle said Thursday.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland land bank strives to be 'more solid organization' through policy, procedure updates
ASHLAND — The Ashland County land bank board gave the organization’s director the green light Friday to purchase a desktop computer that will be used to have a centralized location for digital files and records. The move is part of a sweeping effort to re-codifying the quasi-governmental entity’s...
ashlandsource.com
$250K in grants headed to Ashland, Wayne County meat processing plants
ASHLAND — Three meat processing plants in Ashland and Wayne counties will receive up to $250,000 in state grants for new equipment, training, and facilities, Gov. Mike DeWine has announced. "These grants help food processors invest in new machinery and technology that can deliver more food, less expensively,” Lt....
$115 million ‘transformational’ development to become Bellevue’s largest ever
What’s to come? Plans call for 239 multi-family housing units, 21 single-family homes, a 104-room hotel, a 425-space parking garage and 15,500 sq. ft. of office and retail space.
crawfordcountynow.com
Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event
MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
Galion Inquirer
Splash Park surface a topic at council
GALION — Galion City Council met on Aug. 9 to discuss a combination of items. Council members were met with the task of legislating multiple things on the agenda, including the surface of Splash Park. Splash Park is located at East Park on East Walnut Street. The attraction opened...
richlandsource.com
3 generations of Shelby cheerleaders say farewell to W.W. Skiles Field
SHELBY — At age 91, Lou Ellen Sampsel says her memory isn't what it used to be. Even with two of her high school yearbooks open in front of her, the details of her days as a cheerleader for Shelby High School were a bit fuzzy. Perhaps rightfully so — after all, she hasn't walked those halls since 1949.
ashlandsource.com
Hoverstock's 3 TDs power Hillsdale past Black River in season opener
JEROMESVILLE -- Jake Hoverstock was ready for the high school football season to begin. The senior standout accounted for 226 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to help Hillsdale pull away from an early tie to dismiss Black River 34-6 in Friday night's season-opening football game for both schools. GALLERY: Black...
cleveland19.com
TimkenSteel worker dies from injuries after explosion in Stark County
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A TimkenSteel employee injured during an explosion has died from his injuries. The incident took place on July 26 at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant in Stark County. Joseph Ferrall was one of three people hurt during the explosion and fire. In a statement released to 19...
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Police Chief placed on leave
GALION—Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on Administrative Leave Wednesday. According to sources, Rodriguez is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. Crawford County Now contacted Chief Rodriguez, who said he could not comment at this time. Crawford County Now received the following statement from Galion City Communications Director...
whbc.com
Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Employee dies after TimkenSteel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
13abc.com
Wild Mouse photo gallery: Here’s your 1st look at Cedar Point’s new roller coaster tracks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point shared the first images that show the tracks of the Wild Mouse roller coaster, the park’s newest ride scheduled to open in 2023. The orange and yellow sections of the roller coaster are being prepared for shipment from the ride’s manufacturer Zamperla in Italy, according to the park’s director of communications.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
Strong thunderstorms make their way across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the eastern portion of Holmes County to expire. Officials first noticed a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" near Berlin just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday moving east from Millersburg. Communities expected to be in the storm's path included Farmerstown, Walnut Creek, Sugarcreek, and Winesburg, but the warning expired just before 9 p.m., about 20 minutes sooner than expected.
ashlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: McComb roars to big win over Galion
McComb rolled past Galion for a comfortable 54-28 victory during this Ohio football game. McComb jumped in front of Galion 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
ashlandsource.com
Suspects shot during Knox County standoff
HOWARD -- A nine-hour standoff near Howard ended Saturday morning with an officer-involved shooting. Captain Jay Sheffer of the Knox County Sheriff's Office said that around 9 a.m., law enforcement officials shot two men on a property on Gilchrist Road, just west of Apple Valley. The men were believed to be the same individuals who were involved in a separate shooting the night before, Sheffer said, which prompted a standoff on the property.
