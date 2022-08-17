Read full article on original website
Upper Arlington overwhelms Reynoldsburg
Upper Arlington ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Reynoldsburg 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Upper Arlington and Reynoldsburg squared off with November 5, 2021 at Upper Arlington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
New Albany flexes stout defense to thwart Marysville
New Albany unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Marysville in a 35-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on August 19. New Albany opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marysville through the first quarter.
Lakota outclasses Monroeville
Lakota notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Monroeville 21-7 in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Lakota opened with a 7-0 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
Coldwater unloads on Kenton
Coldwater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-2 win over Kenton in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Coldwater drew first blood by forging a 7-2 margin over Kenton after the first quarter.
Zanesville West Muskingum escapes close call with Hebron Lakewood
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Zanesville West Muskingum chalked up in tripping Hebron Lakewood 19-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Hebron Lakewood faced off on August 20, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For more, click here.
Zanesville rolls like thunder over Newark
Zanesville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Newark during a 40-14 beating during this Ohio football game. Zanesville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Newark after the first quarter.
Delaware Hayes rains down on Delaware Buckeye Valley
Delaware Hayes tipped and eventually toppled Delaware Buckeye Valley 28-14 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on August 19 in Ohio football action. Delaware Hayes jumped in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Dover exhales after close call with Mentor Lake Catholic
Dover found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mentor Lake Catholic 16-13 on August 20 in Ohio football. Last season, Dover and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on August 19, 2021 at Dover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mills & Davis spearhead Tygers to road win at Norwalk
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior emerged from a see-saw first half to overpower Norwalk 41-19 on Friday night in the non-conference season opener for both schools. Ricky Mills ran for 83 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries, while Duke Reese tossed a pair of TD passes to Amarr Davis as the Tygers overcame a couple of early deficits with a scoring barrage in the second half.
GALLERY: Hillsdale 34, Black River 6
Hillsdale knocked off Black River 34-6 on Friday night in the season-opening football game at Jeromesville. I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books, playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
3 generations of Shelby cheerleaders say farewell to W.W. Skiles Field
SHELBY — At age 91, Lou Ellen Sampsel says her memory isn't what it used to be. Even with two of her high school yearbooks open in front of her, the details of her days as a cheerleader for Shelby High School were a bit fuzzy. Perhaps rightfully so — after all, she hasn't walked those halls since 1949.
Plain City Jonathan Alder's speedy start jolts Amanda-Clearcreek
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Plain City Jonathan Alder, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Amanda-Clearcreek 42-9 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on August 20, 2021 at Amanda-Clearcreek High...
Nowhere to hide: Colonel Crawford dominates Riverdale from start to finish
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Colonel Crawford during a 54-22 win over Riverdale during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 27-7 lead over Riverdale.
GALLERY: Shelby vs. Madison Football
Shelby beat Madison 10-7 in the final game at Shelby's W.W. Skiles Field on Friday. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Take a seat: Oak Harbor owns Fostoria in huge victory
Oak Harbor didn't tinker with Fostoria, scoring a 55-7 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Oak Harbor and Fostoria played in a 47-0 game on August 20, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Zanesville Maysville makes Byesville Meadowbrook walk the plank
Zanesville Maysville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Byesville Meadowbrook 35-7 at Zanesville Maysville High on August 19 in Ohio football action. Zanesville Maysville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Byesville Meadowbrook after the first quarter.
Highland casts spell on Fredericktown
SPARTA -- Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Highland chalked up in tripping Fredericktown 17-14 on Friday night in the season-opener for both schools at Sparta. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Fredericktown after the first quarter. The Fighting Scots opened a 17-6 gap over the Freddies at halftime.
No pain, no gain: Fremont Ross overcomes Tiffin Columbian
Tiffin Columbian was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Fremont Ross prevailed 34-14 in Ohio high school football action on August 19. Fremont Ross jumped in front of Tiffin Columbian 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Shelby closes W.W. Skiles Field with thrilling win over Madison
SHELBY — Casey Lantz secured his place in Shelby football lore on Friday night. A junior, Lantz booted a 21-yard field goal as time expired to propel the Whippets to a thrilling, 10-7 win over Madison in the final game at W.W. Skiles Field. GALLERY: Shelby 10, Madison 7.
Tiffin Calvert designs winning blueprint against Sycamore Mohawk
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Tiffin Calvert will take its 26-9 victory over Sycamore Mohawk for an Ohio high school football victory on August 18. Last season, Sycamore Mohawk and Tiffin Calvert squared off with August 19, 2021 at Sycamore Mohawk High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
