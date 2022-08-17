Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
BATON ROUGE - Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with 4 star recruit and LSU football commit Khai Prean on the recruiting process, what he can bring to the Tigers, his relationship with Brian Kelly, the LSU coaching staff, and the 2023 recruiting class. #KeepKhaiHome.
brproud.com
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
bvmsports.com
Tayvion Galloway ready to usher in new era of dominance at LSU
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (BVM) – At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Tayvion Galloway brings size and athleticism to whatever sport he plays. In seventh grade, one of those sports became football. Just a few years later, the four-star tight end has become one of the top prospects in the nation, and is...
andthevalleyshook.com
Better Know a Freshman: Jordan Allen
Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.
What to Expect from Brian Kelly’s First Season at the Helm of LSU Football
To say the last two seasons for LSU were disappointing would be a big understatement. Just two years removed from a national championship with one of the best teams ever fielded in college football, the Tigers have failed to achieve winning seasons in consecutive years for the first time since the 1998/99 seasons. And just like that, LSU is already set to embark on a new era. After the departure of Ed Orgeron last season, LSU is setting sail with a new football coach. It shows that there is little forgiveness down on the Bayou, memories are short and their proud winning traditions must continue. Thus we enter the Brian Kelly Era in Louisiana.
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
wbrz.com
Brett Favre's daughter signs with LSU beach volleyball, transfers from Southern Miss
BATON ROUGE - Breleigh Favre, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, has transferred from Southern Miss to join LSU beach volleyball, according to The Advocate. The school announced Favre was joining the program as a graduate transfer on Thursday, the Advocate reports. “We are excited to...
brproud.com
Aug. 25 football jamboree moves to Walker High School
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The football jamboree scheduled to be held at Albany High School has relocated to avoid potentially damaging the school’s field after recent heavy rainfall. “The heavy rains we have received for the past few weeks, along with the forecast of continued rain this week,...
We’ll Be Tailgating At High School Football Games Across SWLA
The Lake Crew will be heading out again this year for our Friday Night Lights Game of the Week presented by Avail Hospital. Avail Hospital is an emergency-focused, licensed acute care inpatient hospital staffed by board-certified physicians and equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostics including ultrasound, digital radiology, CT scan, and a comprehensive clinical laboratory. They provide emergency and inpatient care for both adult and pediatric patients. Their focus is on delivering highly personalized care. Their beautiful facility features a comfortable, modern environment, state-of-the-art equipment and technology, and the lowest wait times in the region.
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: New LSU Safety Commit Kylin Jackson Went Beast Mode In His HS Scrimmage This Week
New LSU safety commit Kylin Jackson from Zachary, La. (Zachary HS) looked impressive during his scrimmage this week. Check it out:
nomadlawyer.org
Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm?. I am guessing that, with the responsibility that comes with a pet, either students would be partying just a little less or animals would be slightly neglected. Nicholls...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana
For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
KPLC TV
Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court. George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 19-21
It's finally Friday like George Jones sings and we all could use a break. We all are ready to get out of the house, forget about work, and our everyday issues, and just get out and have some fun. Are you looking for something to do? Want to go out...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
