Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Time to examine different taxing methods in the county
Time has come to assess the way the people of Citrus County are taxed. There are essential services that apply to everyone, but are assessed purely on size and or value of property. This method increases the inequities of which one pays, that does not increase the value of services rendered. Every residential property owner gets equal services, but at a far different cost to them.
Citrus County Chronicle
Roundabout hurting business at corner store
It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Turnpike extension paused, coalition stays wary
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has decided to pause its Northern Turnpike Extension project, citing no viable corridors for the toll road to pass through. The Northern Turnpike Extension website says portions of the four proposed corridors sparked “significant concerns.”. “As a result, [FDOT] has decided to complete...
Citrus County Chronicle
Riverwalk, sheriff's office crime report on Crystal River City Council agenda
Primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 23, pushed Crystal River City Council’s regular Monday meeting back a couple days. Council members will instead call to order at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council and CRA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
hernandosun.com
‘Ongoing board directives’ highlight septic to sewer project, Weekiwachee Preserve and half-cent sales tax referendum
County Administrator Jeff Rogers updated the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) of his ongoing directives, highlighting the Septic to Sewer project, Weeki Wachee Preserve, and the county’s one-half-cent sales tax referendum. Rogers reported that a public hearing on the Septic to Sewer conversion in Spring Hill will take place...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Next administrator must be right fit for county
20 vie for county administrator job. With less than three months remaining in Randy Oliver’s tenure as county administrator, the search for his replacement is unfolding, with commissioners hopeful to have Oliver’s replacement on board by Sept. 5, giving him time to work with his replacement during the transition.
More apartments slated for southwest 200 Corridor
During their August 8 meeting, the Ocala Planning & Zoning Commission gave Thompson Thrift Development, Inc. their green light for a zoning change from community business and office park to R-3, multi-family residential for a second apartment development northwest of the intersection of SW 48th Avenue and SW 48th Road, near the Florida Cancer Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hernandosun.com
Milk-A-Way farms mediation agreement with city of Brooksville
At the August 15, 2022, Regular City Council meeting, the City voted unanimously to approve the Mediation Settlement Agreement signed on August 2, 2022. The City participated in a mediation hearing between petitioner Croom Road Land Holdings Inc., and the City of Brooksville in an attempt to settle a dispute regarding RZ 2020-03, known locally as the Milk-A-Way Farms Development.
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington will be asset to county
Citrus County needs a candidate who understands the importance of balancing growth and conservation. Our county cannot continue to call itself the Nature Coast if we don’t elect leaders who understand the needs of our waterways. As a resident of Old Homosassa and someone passionate about preserving our community...
WCJB
Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages
Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
ocala-news.com
Sinkhole on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue closes northbound lanes
A sinkhole opened up in northwest Ocala on Saturday, and the northbound lanes on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, from NW 12th Street to the 1400 block, are temporarily closed for repairs. State officials have been notified, and crew members from the City of Ocala Public Works Department are...
suncoastnews.com
Commission rejects cell tower, punts on townhome development
BROOKSVILLE – Residents of two communities sent messages to the county commission Aug. 9, and it came through loud and clear. On a new cell tower at a synagogue in a residential community: No. On a townhome development south of Bourassa Boulevard, north of the Woodland Waters development and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg
Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays will fight to protect Nature Coast
As a fourth-generation Citrus Countian, I care deeply about the direction of the county that I love. One of the most exciting things for me is to be able to go to the polls and vote for a county commission candidate who I know has our best interests at heart. That candidate for me is Rebecca Bays. She has an impeccable reputation as a businesswoman, a heart for public service, and broad experience, having served us previously as our county commissioner.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays ‘most qualified candidate’
Citrus County needs strong, courageous leaders to guide us into the future. We are growing at an unprecedented pace and demand for infrastructure and services continues to rise. We want County Commissioners who fully grasp the complexities of budgeting, growth management, environmental protection, infrastructure, and short and long-range planning. We...
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
Comments / 7