ZANESVILLE, OH- The Power of the Purse continues to make an impact on our community after fifteen years. Today at the Muskingum County Community Foundation the event organizers announced that the around 100 purses auctioned off brought in around 75-thousand dollars. The money was given to several non-profits, Eastside Community Ministry, Christ’s Table, the Muskingum County Community Foundation, the Fieldhouse Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. Organizer for Power of the Purse, Marlene Henderson, spoke about why this event is important.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO