FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHIZ
Andrew “Pete” D. Beckert
Andrew “Pete” D. Beckert, 74 of Nashport, died, Thursday, August 11th 2022, at his home. He was born Saturday, September 27, 1947, in Zanesville, the son of Andrew and Dorothy (Brown) Beckert. Pete was a Certified Master Plumber for many years. During that time he spent countless hours...
WHIZ
Audrey Parsons
Audrey F. Parsons, 80 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home on August 17, 2022. Audrey was born in Belmont on October 18, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Harold Steen and Josephine Gatten. Audrey is survived by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tillie. In...
WHIZ
The Barn Hosts Kay Garber Memorial Poker Ride
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Barn hosted the Kay Garber Memorial Ride today. Community members and former co-workers of Garber’s participated in the event. Motorcyclists took to the streets from The Barn on Linden Avenue beginning at 11 am for a very special Poker Run. Ride participant and one...
WHIZ
Local Veteran Celebrates 98th Birthday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local veteran celebrated a very special milestone today!. William McClelland spent the afternoon at the Zanesville VFW celebrating his 98th birthday!. McClelland, a World War II veteran, had one wish for the special day: he wanted to sit down and enjoy a drink with his fellow veterans.
WHIZ
Goat Dress Up Competition at the Blue Ribbon Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A goat dress up competition was held in the sheep barn to see who showcased the best outfits. President of the goat committee Julie Morrow says that the event is something that some kids plan for all year. “We’ve had everything from Dolly Parton and Kenny...
WHIZ
Power of the Purse
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Power of the Purse continues to make an impact on our community after fifteen years. Today at the Muskingum County Community Foundation the event organizers announced that the around 100 purses auctioned off brought in around 75-thousand dollars. The money was given to several non-profits, Eastside Community Ministry, Christ’s Table, the Muskingum County Community Foundation, the Fieldhouse Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. Organizer for Power of the Purse, Marlene Henderson, spoke about why this event is important.
WHIZ
Pee-Wee Sheep Show at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair featured the Pee-Wee Sheep Show on Thursday, August 18th. Director of the County Sheep Committee, Michele Potts says that the event highlights kids and parents alike to have fun while being surrounded by animals. The show is for kids who aren’t quite old enough to join 4-H but still want to have a chance to raise animals Potts also told us.
WHIZ
The Goats of The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Fair is goat-ally awesome!. There’s rides, plenty of delicious food, cute animals to visit and plenty of fun!. Among the animals and livestock at the fair were goats, with Pygmy to dairy among the breeds being shown in the barn!. Peyton Joy,...
