ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 teens charged in Allentown robbery and shooting

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3NJ3_0hKvM0Kk00

2 teens charged in Allentown shooting 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two teens are facing charges after a gun sale turned into a robbery and shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood last month.

According to court paperwork, the teens, ages 15 and 16, met the victim for the sale and took the money but then demanded the gun back.

The victim tried to drive off, but police said the 16-year-old shot at the car, hitting the victim in the face . The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the gun the victim tried to buy had been stolen out of a restaurant in Pleasant Hills a few months earlier.

The 15-year-old was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property. The 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and several counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Pleasant Hills, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating armed robbery in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Smoke and Skillz that took place on Saturday, Aug. 13. Police are asking the public if they can help identify the pictured suspect. Police said the suspect is a white male between 5’10” – 6’0″. He can be seen holding a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to reported shooting in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in McKeesport.Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, McKeesport Police were notified of a shooting along Versailles Avenue.When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings and evidence of a shooting.According to Allegheny County Police, a short time later, an officer was notified of a man who had been shot inside a vehicle along Enterprise Alley.The man, who police say was 32 years old, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Maricco Randolph, of Duquesne. Detectives from the county's Homicide Unit are investigating.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PA Man Arrested for Threatening Violence Against FBI

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania was indicted Tuesday, August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The fourteen-count Indictment named Adam Bies,...
MERCER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
fox8tv.com

Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown

According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police trying to identify person in connection with attack on elderly man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to identify a person in connection with an attack on an elderly man last month. Police released photos on Wednesday, saying detectives are trying to identify one of the males pictured.Police said they're investigating after an elderly man was attacked on Grandview Avenue on July 11. The male has blonde hair and is wearing a blue shirt in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
30K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy