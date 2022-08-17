MCGUFFEY — Allen East fended off a late charge by Upper Scioto Valley to secure a 27-14 victory in this backyard brawl nonleague season opener Friday night. Up 19-0 going into the final 12 minutes, USV scored two touchdowns in the last four minutes of the game and had a chance to get the go-ahead score when the Rams recovered a fumble at its own 35 with 1:14 left on the clock. But on the next play Mustang Trey Hensley came up with a big interception to stop the Rams’ drive.

HARROD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO