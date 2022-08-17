Read full article on original website
Lima News
Siefker records 4 goals in O-G soccer triumph
COLDWATER — Bri Keller had three goals, Avery Knapke had two goals and an assist, Hope Hemmelgarn had a goal and an assist, Ellie Schneider had two assists, Mia Byer, Haley Smith, Amanda Clune and Olivia Tobe each had a goal, Leah Kaiser had an assist and Syd Grieshop earned the shutout in goal.
Lima News
High school football: Elida shuts down Spencerville
SPENCERVILLE – Elida’s offense wasted little time. And its defense took care of business. Elida scored on its first four possessions, and set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Bulldogs pulled away for a convincing 31-0 victory over Spencerville in a football season-opener at Memorial Field Friday night.
High school football: Allen East fends off Upper Scioto Valley
MCGUFFEY — Allen East fended off a late charge by Upper Scioto Valley to secure a 27-14 victory in this backyard brawl nonleague season opener Friday night. Up 19-0 going into the final 12 minutes, USV scored two touchdowns in the last four minutes of the game and had a chance to get the go-ahead score when the Rams recovered a fumble at its own 35 with 1:14 left on the clock. But on the next play Mustang Trey Hensley came up with a big interception to stop the Rams’ drive.
Lima News
High school football: Delphos St. John’s downs Jefferson, 49-27
DELPHOS – Delphos St. John’s gets to celebrate city bragging rights after the Blue Jays downed rivals Delphos Jefferson, 49-27, in the second annual Delphos Bowl on Saturday. Big plays on offense by both team saw this backyard brawl turn into a good old fashion shootout in the...
High school football: Lima Senior starts season with 36-6 win
LIMA — Lima Senior came out in its National guard green camouflage uniforms. And for most of the first half, the Spartans’ looked out of sync in their special uniforms. But the Spartans scored 24 points in the third quarter and rolled past Bowsher 36-6 in the high school football opener for both schools Friday at Spartan Stadium.
Lima News
Girls soccer: Ottoville gets traction in time
LIMA — It took Ottoville nearly one half to get the feel for the field turf. After that, the Big Green took control in a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Lima Central Catholic on Saturday morning at Spartan Stadium. It was opening match for both teams. Paige Turnwald, Eryn...
Lima News
LCC charges past Shawnee
Lima Central Catholic scored 27 unanswered points to turn a close game into a dominating performance in a 27-7 win over Shawnee in the football opener for both teams on Thursday night at Spartan Stadium. After being held to one yard of total offense and one first down in the...
Wapakoneta, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion Local High School football team will have a game with Wapakoneta High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Lima News
Volleyball: Bath slips past Lima Senior
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath found a way. It seemed like whenever Lima Senior made a run, Bath managed to counter. Bath finally put Lima Senior away in four sets Saturday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 – in a nonleague volleyball season-opener for both programs, played at Bath. “Overall, I...
Operation Football Week 1: Piqua at Belmont
Piqua overcame Belmont with a final score of 55-0.
Lima News
Roundup: Elida’s Harmon shoots 32 in dual meet victory
LIMA — Medalist Carson Harmon (32), Brice Engle (41), Carter Davisson (42) and Ben Moening (48) combined for the winning total in the Western Buckeye League match at par 36 Tamarac Golf Course. Seth Grieshop led Shawnee with a 44. Van Wert 160, Bath 176. LIMA — Medalist Keaton...
Lima News
Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count
Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
Lima News
Judith Ann and Ralph T. Averesch
OTTOVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ralph T. Averesch are celebrating 60 years of marriage with family and friends at the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars. Averesch and the former Judith Ann Miehls were married on August 25, 1962, at St. Joseph’s in Fort Jennings by Father John Miller.
Lima News
NAACP awards scholarships
LIMA —The Lima NAACP recently awarded seven high school graduates from Lima Senior, Lima Central Catholic, Perry, Bath, Elida, and Shawnee $500 scholarships, totaling thirty-five hundred dollars. Speakers at the scholarship dinner shared their advice with the award recipients on their next step in life. Scholarship winners were Diante...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
WTOL-TV
Taste of Downtown Tiffin | Go 419
TIFFIN, Ohio — As part of the Third Thursday initiative to help promote downtown Tiffin development, the Taste of Tiffin offered visitors a wide array of food available in downtown restaurants. Eleven vendors lined up along Jefferson street, allowing visitors to try as much, or as little as they...
Sidney Daily News
Midwest Electric hires operations clerk
ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric hired Matt Fortkamp on Aug. 1 as the operations clerk. Fortkamp comes to Midwest Electric with over five years of experience at Wabash Mutual Telephone as an installation and repair technician for internet, phone, and TV services. Before Wabash, he worked for the city of Celina’s electrical department as a line maintenance worker and meter reader for 12 years.
Lima News
Spencerville Schools announce alternate bus route plan
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Schools will start the school year with the alternate bus route plan, which means any student in the school district that lives one mile or more from the school will be provided transportation. Students who live under one mile from the school will not have school...
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
