Update: southbound lanes of Highway 680 in Martinez reopen after big rig crash

Raw Video: Crash involving big rig, multiple cars blocks southbound I-680 in Martinez 01:45

MARTINEZ -- Southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Martinez were reopened Wednesday afternoon hours after a crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles blocked all southbound lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Southbound traffic was being detoured at the Arthur Road offramp.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which caused the jackknifed big rig to hit the center divider on the highway, CHP Officer Adam Lane said.

The crash punctured the fuel tank of the big rig and a small amount of diesel fuel spilled, but it was contained to the roadway and did not get into any drains or affect wildlife, Lane said.

Four other vehicles were heavily damaged and scattered across the freeway. A portion of the damaged big rig was also hanging over the divider into the northbound lanes, slowing traffic in that direction.

All lanes of the highway were blocked in the area into the afternoon hours. The right two lanes opened first, and all lanes had reopened by around 3 p.m., Lane said.

Following the crash southbound I-680 traffic was backed up for hours across the Benicia-Martinez Bridge into Benicia as well as onto Interstate 780.