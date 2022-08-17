ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Listen: Three Tips to Become a Great Putter

By Ted Gallina,Cody Hale
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lzb00_0hKvGk0t00

In a new episode, meet a PGA pro with a few ideas to elevate your game on the greens.

In a new episode, the hosts from the SeeMore Putters team welcome PGA Professional Ben Pellicani to "the couch," and he discusses the common disconnect between how golfers practice vs. how they play. How should a golfer marry those two processes on the putting green? He also offers three tips that can help anyone become a great putter.

Pellicani has a long history of teaching and coaching players. Starting as one of the country’s youngest directors of instruction at Chartwell CC in Maryland at age 25 before heading to the Mike Bender Golf Academy, he became the first head coach of the MBGA Elite junior development program. He's now a full-time instructor in the Nashville area, where his students range from aspiring junior golfers and recreational players to tour players. He is recognized by Golf Digest as a “Best in State” and a “Best Young Teacher in America."

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Tom Weiskopf, Open champion and golf course architect, dies at 79

Tom Weiskopf's golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Royal Troon in the British Open. He was outspoken and accurate in the television booth and found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big...
BIG SKY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

PGA Tour suspended reporter for covering LIV event?

The PGA Tour has taken a hard stance against golfers who participate in any LIV-sponsored events, but are they also trying to blackball members of the media who cover the new Saudi-backed league?. Carlos Ortiz, one of the many golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after playing...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Putter#Golf Digest#Pga#Bender#Chartwell Cc#Mbga Elite
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

No way to sugarcoat it, Luke List’s first-round BMW putting performance was one of the worst in tour history

There are several ways to look at Luke List’s season. He won his first PGA Tour event this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff. He’s playing in the BMW Championship, the second FedEx Cup playoff event. He entered the week 42nd in FedEx Cup points, meaning a good performance at Wilmington Country Club could send him to the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Tim O'Neal ready for 'new beginning' with PGA Tour Champions sponsor's exemption

After more than two decades in professional golf, the next chapter for Tim O'Neal is here. Having turned 50 years old on Aug. 3, O'Neal has been given a sponsor's exemption into his first PGA Tour Champions event — the Ascension Charity Classic, Sept. 9-11. O'Neal will have his former Jackson State college teammate, A.J. Montecinos, who caddied for Y.E. Yang in his 2009 PGA Championship win over Tiger Woods, on his bag.
GOLF
Golf.com

4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap

Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
GOLF
247Sports

UK Hall of Famer dies at 84

Press Whelan, a national champion and three-time Southeastern Conference champion in track and cross country, who later became head coach of University of Kentucky track and field, and a member of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame, died Tuesday at the age of 84. “Press Whelan has a unique place...
LEXINGTON, KY
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
831
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy