NBC New York
Northern Lights Might Dance Across NY, NJ Skies Thursday Night
Residents in parts of New York and New Jersey may get to see dazzling Northern Lights displays this week as a strong geomagnetic storm pushes toward Earth. The storm, which scientists have rated a G3, could drive the an aurora borealis further away from its polar residence and be seen in northern Oregon to parts of New York and New Jersey between Wednesday and Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Center.
Best Maine Lobster Rolls with a Side of Western Massachusetts Cannabis
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's halfway through August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes,...
WMUR.com
Where can you get the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Lots of Granite State farms raise really tasty corn, so we wanted to ask: Where do you go to get the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire?. Let us know...
WCAX
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters
Four years after the prison murder of notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, a Vt. man is among those facing charges. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Four Vermont and one New Hampshire dairy farmer are getting money to...
Do you Remember this Missed Love Connection at the Woodstock Inn Brewery in New Hampshire?
*SIGH* Don't you just love love? I find myself getting very invested in the love lives of complete strangers and I know I'm not the only one! Second Date Update is one of the most popular segments on our morning show. Hearing about other people's dating lives and relationships is so relatable, because we've all been through it! We all want the same things in life!
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
hot969boston.com
One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island
Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: WhistlePig Double Malt 18 Year Rye
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by WhistlePig. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
mynbc5.com
Small part of New Hampshire now in extreme drought, latest US Drought Monitor report shows
For the first time since December 2020, a portion of New Hampshire is considered to be experiencing an extreme drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report, published Thursday, shows that 1.53% of the state — a strip along the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border — is...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
WTOP
How cold and snowy will winter be? Farmers’ Almanac is out with its forecast
“Unreasonably cold” is how the Farmers’ Almanac is characterizing the weather prediction for the D.C. area as it settles in 2023. It’s a difference between cold and bitter cold, and the Farmer’s Almanac 2023 edition says you better be ready to “shake, shiver and shovel,” managing editor Sandi Duncan said.
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
newscentermaine.com
Beagle puppies, among 4,000 rescued from Virginia facility, arrive in NH
"I’m so excited that they are having their first opportunities to walk on grass. They’re learning to be dogs and not subjects," Lisa Dennison said.
What is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Massachusetts?
Since moving to the Berkshires just a few weeks ago, one thing I've learned is that there is an abundance of amazing craft brews to choose from in New England. While that's awesome, craft beers can be expensive. Not only that, but also filling and have higher alcohol content than your average domestic. What if I'm just looking to chill and watch a game on TV for the night while enjoying a cold one or two? What is going to be my cheap beer of choice in Massachusetts?
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
