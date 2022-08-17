ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Slater, McCourty explain why Pats and Panthers fought on Wednesday

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fxysp_0hKvBOby00

Matthew Slater not happy with Panthers after several fights break out during joint practices 01:35

BOSTON -- When Matthew Slater arrives at work, he's not looking to get into any fights.

"I mean look, I ain't fighting. I've got four kids, my wife's out here," Slater said Wednesday. "What do I look like? I'm 36 years old. I'm not throwing no punches."

While that type of mentality from Slater is obvious to anyone who's observed his career over the past 15 years, the veteran team leader nevertheless couldn't hold back from letting the Panthers know that some lines had been crossed during Wednesday's joint practice session.

In a practice that featured multiple fights for the second consecutive day, Slater said that Kenny Robinson standing over a clearly injured Kristian Wilkerson was simply not acceptable.

"When you see a teammate down on the field -- I've been around this game for a long time, and I think anybody that plays at this level understands when a guy is out, they know what that looks like. And I don't think that's the time to celebrate. I really don't," Slater said. "Look, I don't have a problem with the hit. I didn't see it, but I think it was clean, from my understanding. But I don't think we should ever celebrate when someone is down and clearly in a dire situation. And I personally take issue with that, any one of my teammates. And I don't want us doing it, on the flip side of that, if somebody else is down with clear signs and symptoms of a significant injury. So that was my issue with it, and that's why I responded strongly the way that I did."

Slater -- along with special teams coordinator Cam Achord and other members of the Patriots -- were furious with Robinson after the play, which resulted in Wilkerson requiring a cart off the field and reportedly leading to an evaluation at a hospital . Slater said the obvious symptoms that Wilkerson was displaying should have stopped Robinson from celebrating the way that he did.

"When you have a teammate who is hit, he's down, there's clear symptoms of what has happened to him -- we all know what they look like as football players. He's demonstrating those symptoms. And then you have players celebrating that act. I take an issue with that. And I don't have a problem saying that. That's an issue," Slater said. "And I don't care if it's in a game situation, and certainly in a practice situation, that's not OK. ... When you see a guy down the way that Kristian was down, and you see guys responding the way that certain guys are responding, I mean, I've been in this game a long time. That's not how you do it."

Not long after that scuffle, another fight broke out right in front of the stands, as Christian McCaffrey took issue with a hard hit from Deatrich Wise. That fight spilled into the front of the stands, endangering the fans who were in attendance for the session.

While that teamwide altercation certainly looked bad from afar, Devin McCourty explained that not everybody involved is actually in there trying to hurt anyone.

"Listen, it comes down to being in there with your teammates. I think that's how every individual on this team is. And listen, [the Panthers are] the same way. That's why almost everything that happens, you guys see and it looks like a big [scrum] because every player goes in there to make sure that another player's safe. But it's a part of it."

While nobody suffered any injuries during the actual skirmishes, both McCourty and Slater seemed to suggest that joint practices like these ones are not always the best idea.

"It is what it is. I mean listen, football's not really meant to do kind of joint practices," McCourty said with regard to the physicality.

"These joint practices, I mean, you've been seeing them for years across the league. I don't know what we expect," Slater said. "I mean, look, I know we're trying to come out here and get better and compete. But I mean, ever since I've been in the league, you see joint practices, there are fights. So I mean, our union and the league think this is a good idea to keep doing 'em, so we'll keep doing 'em. But I mean, I'm not surprised when stuff like this happens."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Football
City
Boston, MA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deatrich Wise
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football
The US Sun

Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss

FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game. Smith played the entire...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Boston

The strangest thing about Tom Brady's unexplained absence

BOSTON -- I am respectfully curious about Tom Brady's absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.It's a respectful curiosity, of course, because Tom Brady is a human being who is very likely dealing with a human being situation. One would imagine. And even though he's extremely famous, and even though he uses his fame to sell expensive T-shirts and vibrating massage balls and electrolyte powder, there's still plenty about his life that is absolutely none of anyone's business.Still, the most competitive football player the sport has ever seen is in the midst of a 10-day training camp hiatus while getting...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy