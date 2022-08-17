ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says He’d Cancel Ethereum Staking if Regulators Mandate Censorship

The chief executive of Coinbase says that the leading US-based crypto exchange platform won’t tolerate regulatory censorship. Responding to a hypothetical question, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells his one million Twitter followers that he’d rather shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with censorship regulations, if they ever came fruition.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott overstates potential hiring surge at the IRS

President Joe Biden signed into law a major legislative package that includes many of his policy priorities. One particular provision is drawing ire from Republicans — funding Internal Revenue Service hiring. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discouraged job seekers from applying to IRS positions in an “open letter” posted on...
