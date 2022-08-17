Read full article on original website
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
Top Stablecoin Tether (USDT) Slashes Commercial Paper Holdings, Increases Cash and Bank Deposit Reserves
In accordance with promises it made earlier this year, top stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT) has begun to slash its commercial paper holdings. In the second quarter of 2022, Tether reduced its commercial paper holdings from $20 billion to $8.5 billion, a decrease of more than 58%, according to a new report from the company.
US Regulatory Agency Files Motion Demanding Probe of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Network
A government-appointed trustee is seeking assistance while grappling with the complexities of embattled crypto lending platform Celsius Network’s (CEL) bankruptcy proceedings. In a new motion filed a US district bankruptcy court in New York, trustee William Harrington requested the appointment of an examiner to make sense of the lender’s...
Huobi Stablecoin Briefly De-Pegs From US Dollar Due to Liquidity Issues
The stablecoin of crypto exchange platform Huobi briefly de-pegged from the US dollar due to liquidity problems. The stablecoin, HUSD, dipped to as low as $0.87 before its liquidity crisis was resolved in just a few hours and it regained its peg. It is trading for $0.996 at time of...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says He’d Cancel Ethereum Staking if Regulators Mandate Censorship
The chief executive of Coinbase says that the leading US-based crypto exchange platform won’t tolerate regulatory censorship. Responding to a hypothetical question, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells his one million Twitter followers that he’d rather shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with censorship regulations, if they ever came fruition.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
Rick Scott overstates potential hiring surge at the IRS
President Joe Biden signed into law a major legislative package that includes many of his policy priorities. One particular provision is drawing ire from Republicans — funding Internal Revenue Service hiring. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discouraged job seekers from applying to IRS positions in an “open letter” posted on...
Big Short’s Michael Burry Ditches All Investments Except One, Says Economic Winter Incoming
Michael Burry, the investor of “The Big Short” fame, is selling almost all of the assets in his equity portfolio and issuing a warning about a stock market crash comparable to the 2008 mortgage crisis. A document filed by Burry’s Scion Asset Management with the U.S. Securities and...
North Korean Hackers Have Looted $1,000,000,000 From DeFi Protocols This Year: Chainalysis
Hacking groups affiliated with North Korea are responsible for much of the theft occurring on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, according to blockchain analysis platform Chainalysis. The market intelligence firm says that hackers linked to the isolated country have stolen a billion dollars from DeFi protocols so far this year. “Much...
