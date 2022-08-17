Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
centraloregondaily.com
Horsepower healing and helping veterans
Motorcyclist from around the Northwest are in Central Oregon this weekend riding for a cause. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding their regional rally at the VFW in Redmond. “We all have passion for riding and for being on motorcycles and the freedom that represents. And a lot of...
Comments / 0