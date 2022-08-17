Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
BBC Radio Wales Extra QUESTION
Is this radio station only on line,can't seem to find it on DAB or FM. Wales Extra is a retitling of Wales MW - ditto Scotland Extra from Scotland MW;. retitled on being added to Sounds app as separate stations/schedule listings. They carry schedule-variation programmes when different things are being.
BBC's coverage of the Edinburgh Fring Festival
This passed few years I've not seen much shows to do with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. There used to back a few years ago be the show they 'd put on on a Monday,Wednesday and Friday on BBC2 after Newsnight. But it's gone. And there used to be so many shows showing you what was going on if you didn't like comeday you'd find you were swomped with comics being interviewed or doing a bit of their show from the Fringe. You would be hard pressed to not know that the Fringe was on . Now I've seen one documentary about the history of the Fringe on BBC2 at the start of August and really thats been it. I used to love the shows showing you what was on at it. I have gone a few times and just love it. I really miss the shows showing whats on. Why have the BBC decided not to show much of it? It can't be cost as they fly half way round the world for The Olympics, Wolrld cup etc.
Sky & Satellite Monthly News Thread, August/September 2022
ETV1 (SID 6306)____Showing BBC One London (same stream as main channel) with HbbTV data attached (jimbo) - Entertainment. Txp# 46. 10.788 V, DVB-S QPSK SR 22.000, FEC 5/6. ETV5 (SID 10321)____Showing BBC One West Midlands (same stream as main channel) (Digi Man/jimbo) - Entertainment. Txp# 47. 10.803 H, DVB-S QPSK,...
David Dimbley's Secret History of the BBC
Part 1/3 starts on Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on BBC Two. No programme details available yet but something to look out for. Hopefully it's not too much like these CH5 ones but more an in-depth informative & revealing and perhaps critical documentary. Was wondering when the 100th anniversary shows...
WWE releases several NXT UK wrestlers ahead of NXT Europe launch
Several NXT UK wrestlers have announced on social media they've been released by WWE. The news of the releases comes on the same day that WWE confirmed the creation of NXT Europe. On Twitter, Flash Morgan Webster announced his release, writing: "As of today WWE and I have come to...
Is carrier WiFi dead now we have 5G?
Carrier WiFi seemed like a big trend a few years ago. I know O2 did (still does?) automatic connections to WiFi hotspots when the signal was better than their 3G/4G signal. Also there were the big public WiFi providers like The Cloud, BT WiFi and Boingo. With 5G coming along...
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher shares real life Kennedy family reunion after show axe
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher has shared a sweet snap of a real-life Kennedy family reunion. The long-running Australian soap came to an end earlier this month after 37 years on screen, with Fletcher playing the role of Dr Karl Kennedy for 28 years. On Instagram, Fletcher shared a photo of...
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
Warner Bros. Discovery pulls out of GB News as co-founders quit
Felt this was worth a thread separate from the main GB News one. Looks like another step towards the demise of GB News / merger with Talk TV. https://www.digitaltveurope.com/2022/08/19/warner-bros-discovery-pulls-out-of-gb-news-as-co-founders-quit/. Far-right UK newscaster GB News has suffered a major blow, with major shareholder Warner Bros. Discovery pulling out of the broadcaster.
WhatsApp still recognising old number
I switched from BT to Sky mobile (sim only) yesterday. Long story short-I’m transferring existing number but this won’t happen till Monday. The SIM is active with the new number, but I’m still able to send to and receive from WhatsApp groups. I thought WhatsApp was based on phone number.
House of the Dragon star teases which important episode to watch out for
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel has revealed which episode fans should watch out for. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the series, teased that episode five of the Game of Thrones prequel series is the episode he is most looking forward to, before stating that he's proud of "all of them".
This programme contains......
I am watching the show 'Allo 'Allo - 40 Years of Laughter which was on Channel 5 last night. Before the show started the announcer said 'This show contains adult humour and nudity from the beginning and throughout'. The only nudity seen is the picture of The Fallen Madonna with...
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
D-Link DWR-932 Mobile Router
Hi, I've recently got a D-Link DWR-932 dongle just to access the internet via a data only sim card. I can't seem to access my online banking, although I can access sites like Amazon and Asda, and other sites where I can make purchases. Is there something in the router which could be blocking my online banking? I didn't have this problem with my old Vodaphone dongle. Many thanks for any advice. By the way, I can access my online banking from my phone, which I am currently doing until I can sort this problem out.
Drag Race Philippines judge addresses “rivalry” with another Drag Race legend
Drag Race Philippines (and its Untucked spin-off) has premiered, giving fans a taste of a different flavour of drag, and sees the return of US season 4 and All Stars 6 favourite Jiggly Caliente, this time as a judge. The Philippines is actually getting another drag show soon with the...
EastEnders reveals aftermath of Ben's devastating decision over Callum
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the aftermath of Ben Mitchell's devastating decision over ending his marriage to Callum. Scenes airing next week on the BBC One soap will see Ben now feeling like he's all...
The Sandman's Jenna Coleman teases possible Doctor Who return
The Sandman's Jenna Coleman has hinted that her tenure on Doctor Who might not be completely over. Coleman played Clara Oswald, the companion to both the Eleventh (Matt Smith) and Twelfth (Peter Capaldi) Doctor, from 2012 to 2015. She returned for the Christmas special, 'Twice Upon a Time', in 2017...
Moon Knight's Meghan Kasperlik explains how the show avoided Egyptian stereotypes
Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik has opened up about how they tried to avoid Egyptian stereotypes on the show. The recent Marvel series, which stars Oscar Isaac, prominently features Egyptian representation – which hasn't necessarily had the best track record in Hollywood. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Kasperlik...
