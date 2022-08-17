This passed few years I've not seen much shows to do with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. There used to back a few years ago be the show they 'd put on on a Monday,Wednesday and Friday on BBC2 after Newsnight. But it's gone. And there used to be so many shows showing you what was going on if you didn't like comeday you'd find you were swomped with comics being interviewed or doing a bit of their show from the Fringe. You would be hard pressed to not know that the Fringe was on . Now I've seen one documentary about the history of the Fringe on BBC2 at the start of August and really thats been it. I used to love the shows showing you what was on at it. I have gone a few times and just love it. I really miss the shows showing whats on. Why have the BBC decided not to show much of it? It can't be cost as they fly half way round the world for The Olympics, Wolrld cup etc.

