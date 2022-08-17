In 2015, Alexis Ren rose to fame when she and her then-boyfriend Jay Alvarrez, a travel influencer and surfer, blew up on Instagram. Their photos together were impossibly gorgeous, always on some golden beach or lush forest, looking smitten. After they split in 2016, she continued to have headline-making relationships: In 2018, she dated her Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, and the next year, she had a relationship with actor Noah Centineo. But shortly after experiencing major heartbreak in early 2020, she joined a quarantine bubble in Hawaii, where she had a quiet period out of the public eye. It’s also where she met her current partner, a man she refers to as R., and realized she’s much happier keeping her personal life offline.

