Ariana Grande's God Is A Woman Body Line Has The Same Color Palette As The Music Video
If you thought Ariana Grande was going to stop her beauty industry takeover with r.e.m. beauty, think again. After a successful launch of her God is a Woman perfume in summer 2021, the Grammy winner is hitting you with even more launches inspired by her woman power anthem — as in, an entire God is a Woman body care line. Yuh, that’s right.
TikTok Swears This $7 Polish Delivers Hailey Bieber Glazed Doughnut Nails
There’s a lot of stiff competition when it comes to the top summer nail trends, but there’s one that has the most staying power through the seasons: glazed doughnut nails. Courtesy of Hailey Bieber, glazed doughnut nails have taken the world by storm. Though most celeb manicures are over-the-top these days — having tons of colors, adding stickers, and loading up on gems — the model’s go-to mani is beautiful in its simplicity. Her nails are shiny to the max, with a chrome finish, look absolutely stunning — and now you can do Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails at home, for a fraction of the cost.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
I Bet I Can Guess What David Beckham Thinks About Romeo Beckham's Pastel Pink Hair
Barbiecore has a new victim in sight, and it’s probably not who you’d guess. Romeo Beckham dyed his hair pastel pink, and it definitely suits him. Between him, Zayn Malik, Ethan Mock, and even Romeo’s own brother Cruz, there is so much male celebrity pink hair to go around, and I am loving every moment it. Rather than the other three’s penchant for hot pink, though, Romeo kept his hair color soft and light. And just when you think the soccer player couldn’t get any cuter, he revealed his latest hair transformation in the sweetest of ways.
You Can Get Harry Styles-Themed Rainbow Snacks At His Love On Tour Residency
ICYMI, Harry Styles is heading to Madison Square Garden for 15 live Love On Tour concerts this August, and he’s definitely bringing tons of sweet flavor to the heart of New York City. To really transform the iconic venue into “Harry’s House,” fans will be able to purchase special Harry-themed sweets and snacks for a taste of that “sugar high” he’s been singing about. Unsurprisingly, Harry Styles' Love On Tour food at Madison Square Garden looks like a taste of the rainbow with ‘Gram-worthy treats you won’t want to miss.
Not Me Actually Looking Forward To Uranus Retrograde
There is logic in the chaos. Spontaneous Uranus is notorious for being chaotic, disruptive, and for triggering unexpected change, which may not always be great. But The Great Awakener is also the planet of technology, innovation, and significant breakthroughs. And starting Aug. 24, Uranus retrograde will present everyone with the opportunity to review and process the changes we’ve endured. If there were any interruptions in your personal life, it’s time to regain your balance.
NCT's Jaehyun's "Forever Only" Solo Debut Is An Emotional R&B Bop
Thanks to NCT’s Jaehyun, it looks like “sexy lonely summer” is in full effect this season. On Aug. 18, the singer released his first-ever solo single, “Forever Only,” and it’s an absolute banger. He also released a dreamy music video to accompany the track. IYDK, Jaehyun is a member of the K-pop group NCT 127, which is one of the many subgroups underneath the ever-expanding NCT umbrella. Now, he’s venturing off solo and is brandishing a sultry vibe: “sexy lonely,” a term used in a recent British GQ profile. So, how does this newfound energy blend in with “Forever Only?” Allow me to dive into the English translation behind the new track.
Here's Why Demi Returned To Rock Music For The First Time Since Disney
Demi Lovato has entered a whole new era of her career. For the first time in over a decade, the singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, has returned to rock music with their latest album, Holy Fvck. Lovato explained why she decided to leave pop behind in an Aug. 18 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “Back when I worked on Disney Channel, I knew I could go this hard,” Lovato said. “But it wasn’t until recently that I felt like I could accomplish this sound.”
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 17, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 17, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. It is a rite of passage in Hollywood that when you ascend to a certain level of fame, you are rewarded with leading-man status in a time travel romance movie: think Domhnall Gleeson in About Time, Andy Samberg in Palm Springs, etc. Now it’s Pete’s turn in Meet Cute, where he plays opposite Kaley Cuoco. Is it too soon to say that I think Pete is going to elevate the genre?!? READ MORE.
Demi Met Her New BF Jute$ While Working On Her New Album, And It’s A Pop-Punk Love Story
Demi Lovato has a new boo, and they’re so in love. Lovato and her new boyfriend were spotted out in public for the first time after on date night in New York City on Aug. 16, but they’ve been connecting for a while before going public. Looking cute in matchy black and white edgy fits, Lovato and Jute$ held hands as they walked together. Lovatics may be wondering who Jute$ is, but they’re probably more familiar with him than they realize, because he helped write Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck.
Alexis Ren Is In Love, But You'll Never See Her Boyfriend On Instagram
In 2015, Alexis Ren rose to fame when she and her then-boyfriend Jay Alvarrez, a travel influencer and surfer, blew up on Instagram. Their photos together were impossibly gorgeous, always on some golden beach or lush forest, looking smitten. After they split in 2016, she continued to have headline-making relationships: In 2018, she dated her Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, and the next year, she had a relationship with actor Noah Centineo. But shortly after experiencing major heartbreak in early 2020, she joined a quarantine bubble in Hawaii, where she had a quiet period out of the public eye. It’s also where she met her current partner, a man she refers to as R., and realized she’s much happier keeping her personal life offline.
Travis Barker Said He Tested Positive For COVID
Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19. On Aug. 18, the Blink-182 musician announced on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself flinging drumsticks against a wooden plank. “Covid sucks I’d rather be playing drums,” Barker wrote in the caption with an angry emoji. Barker’s diagnosis comes one week...
Dunkin’s New Nutty Pumpkin Coffee Gives Me Chai Vibes
Can you believe summer is almost over? It’s nearly fall, which can only mean one thing: pumpkin spice season. The seasonal squash is a fall favorite with a lineup rivaling that of the Spice Girls. And it also means Dunkin’ is coming back with a new seasonal menu that includes two new drinks — a Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and a Blood Orange Refresher. In this review, I taste-tested the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and I’m here to give you a rundown of how it tastes, the caffeine content, price, availability, and everything you need to know for your next coffee run.
