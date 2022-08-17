ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Patrick
fox13news.com

Local photographer puts focus on women over 40

TAMPA, Fla. - A local photographer is offering women different kid of photo experience with a focus on women over 40. Larissa Ensign, 48, of Portrait by Larissa is creating a way of celebrating how women have changed in this stage of life on the outside and inside. "Maybe the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#U S Navy#U S House#Fox 13#Democratic
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
fox13news.com

Amalie Arena hosts US National Gymnastics Championships

TAMPA, Fla. - The US gymnastics championships are underway at Amalie Arena. Thousands of people are visiting from all over the country to see who will get the inside track at the US National Team and maybe even the Olympics. Claire Aussner, 6, came with her family to enjoy Thursday's...
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy