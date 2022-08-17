Read full article on original website
Related
Polk GOP Removes Website Promotion for a Candidate in a Nonpartisan Judicial Race
An image promoting a candidate for county judge was removed from the Republican Party of Polk County website today after questions were raised about whether the promotion violates a state law. The image removed from the home page of the polk.gop website promoted the candidacy of John Flynn in the...
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
fox13news.com
One-on-one with Kelli Stargel: State Senator seeks new Congressional seat in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Redistricting added a new congressional district in Central Florida, and indirectly produced an open seat that serves west Polk and east Hillsborough counties. It's a Republican-leaning district with five Republicans running for the GOP nomination in the 2022 midterm primary. As a state Senator, Kelli Stargel sponsored...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
Florida Senate pauses its review of Andrew Warren’s suspension
The Florida Senate paused its review of State Attorney's Andrew Warren's suspension on Thursday.
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
cltampa.com
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she will not direct TPD to arrest those who have had or seek abortions
This morning, Mayor Jane Castor said that she will not direct the Tampa Police Department to arrest individuals who have had abortions which violate the state-mandated 15-week limit. At a "Coffee with Castor" event at West Tampa's Alessi Bakery, a member of Tampa's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) asked the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC News’ Richard Engel’s 6-year-old son dies
NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel announced on Twitter on Thursday that his 6-year-old son Henry has died.
10NEWS
Meet the star country music duo pushing to legalize marijuana in Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Forty miles north of Tampa near a boulevard named in their honor, you can find the 150-acre working ranch that world-renowned country music duo the Bellamy Brothers call home. “It always stayed in the family, and it's been like a magnet through the years,” Howard...
fox13news.com
Local photographer puts focus on women over 40
TAMPA, Fla. - A local photographer is offering women different kid of photo experience with a focus on women over 40. Larissa Ensign, 48, of Portrait by Larissa is creating a way of celebrating how women have changed in this stage of life on the outside and inside. "Maybe the...
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
TECO sentenced in deaths of 5 workers at Big Bend Power Station
Tampa Electric Company will have to pay $500,000 and be on probation for three years after five workers died in a plant explosion in 2017. USDOJ reported the sentencing.
westorlandonews.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get to know the candidates for Hillsborough County School Board
The choice is up to Hillsborough County voters on August 23 for who will serve on the Hillsborough County School Board. In total, there are eight candidates across three different school board races.
fox13news.com
Amalie Arena hosts US National Gymnastics Championships
TAMPA, Fla. - The US gymnastics championships are underway at Amalie Arena. Thousands of people are visiting from all over the country to see who will get the inside track at the US National Team and maybe even the Olympics. Claire Aussner, 6, came with her family to enjoy Thursday's...
A new hope for Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable housing
A grandmother and five children who were stuck living in living in a Clearwater motel room now have a new place to live, thanks to the generosity of an 8 On Your Side viewer.
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
Comments / 0