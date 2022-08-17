ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

mainstreetclarksville.com

Nobody injured in harrowing night at West Creek vs. Northeast football game

The primary storyline for West Creek and Northeast’s season-opening football game was concentrated around the debut of a pair of first-year head coaches. However, the game’s focal point took a backseat with four minutes remaining in the third quarter when a shooting incident in the parking lot outside West Creek’s football stadium prompted players, coaches and fans inside the packed stadium to run for cover.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Lawrence County spoils Rice's debut at Summertown helm

By the time Summertown posted the first touchdown of the Rick Rice era Friday night, with 10 minutes remaining in the Eagles’ rivalry clash with Lawrence County, it only answered the question of whether the visitors would complete the shutout. Scoring four first-quarter touchdowns, the Wildcats seized control of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-area football coaches preview seasons at Rotary/Kiwanis Season Kickoff Luncheon

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Rotary Club/Kiwanis Football Season Kickoff was held Wednesday, August 17 at First Baptist Church. The event celebrated the official beginning of football season for teams across Montgomery County. The majority of Clarksville-area coaches attended the luncheon and spoke about their teams’ heading into the new year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights

FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Baldwin, Rosson get Bulldogs off and running in season-opening win

An air of uncertainty surrounded Columbia Academy's season opener Friday night against host Ezell-Harding -- and not just regarding the Bulldogs' coach. “We really didn’t know what to expect with them (playing) eight-man football for the past few years,” said CA coach Seth Anderson, who was making his debut at the top of the program. “We were really limited on the films that we could watch so we were really just focused on us.”
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week One

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football fans across Middle Tennessee came together this week to kick off the Fall 2022-2023 football season. On Friday, Page Varsity Football won their non-conference game against Fairview Football with a score of 19 to 0. Riverdale High School Football took home the win...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Gallatin runs through Mt. Juliet en route to 1-0 start

GALLATIN – The Gallatin Green Wave overcame an early flurry of big plays to defeat the Mt Juliet Golden Bears 27-18 on Friday night at Calvin Short field. Gallatin ran through Mt. Juliet to the tune of 400 yards rushing, led by Zy’Kyian Brinkley and Luke Cook. Brinkley, the team’s fullback, gained 194 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Cook added 100 yards on eight carries, including a 72-yard touchdown.
GALLATIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Former Belmont, Indy hoops star Murphy signs overseas

Former Belmont University men’s basketball standout Grayson Murphy has inked a contract to play professionally in Germany. Murphy, a 6-foot-3 point guard, signed to play the upcoming 2022-23 season with Phoenix Hagen, where he joins another former Belmont player in JJ Mann, a 2014 graduate. Murphy, who starred in...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury 4-H students participate in Tennessee Roundup

During the week of July 18-22, Tennessee 4-H held the annual 4-H Roundup on the campus of UT-Martin. Roundup is one of the premier events in Tennessee 4-H and over 350 high school-aged 4-H members from across the state attended this event. Maury County was represented by five 4-H members:...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
TheDailyBeast

Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy

An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Wanted: A well-worn cowboy hat

We all have that favorite something — a favorite purse, shoes, outfit, hat, chair and more. Buffalo Bill Beyer’s favorite something is a big, old cowboy hat he’s worn for decades. According to Beyer, the hat is a part of his Buffalo Bill persona, and everyone recognizes...
FRANKLIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

Presenting Gorgeous Private Landscaping and Tons of Upgrades, this Must-see Estate in Brentwood Hits Market for $4.299M

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home fully fenced on 2.04 beautiful acres with a gated entry and fountain now available for sale. This home located at 305 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,448 square feet of living spaces. Call Rebecca Norris Dinapoli – Compass RE (Phone: 615 475-5616, 615 400-6590) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Four months after 'Tommy John' surgery, Miller leads Richland to victory

LYNNVILLE – Bryce Miller didn’t have many chances to throw the ball in the second half of Richland’s season-opening 31-20 win over visiting Cornersville. But considering the junior quarterback’s status four months ago, any opportunities were better than none.

