Multnomah County, OR

B I L L
3d ago

Anything Schmidt is doing in the name of Public Safety is a terrible joke. Mike Schmidt's record of releasing criminals without bond and light sentences for those found guilty of crime clearly demonstrates he does not work for the people of Multnomah County. He works for his campaign sponsor, George Soros.

candycane
3d ago

There are plenty of real, criminal laws Mike Schmidt chooses to not prosecute. Here he has a wage dispute that isn’t legally enforceable..... to posture and preen over prior to November elections. Like a threat to deploy fake tear gas on Portland riot day # 99. Some Democrat pollsters have identified this as a vote winning issue that requires no follow up.

Just say-n
3d ago

Another slacker entitled guy way over his skill set and IQ. What's his real job when he's not moonlighting as a DA?

KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary's Club Bouncer for Murder

The Mary's Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder. Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a "no true bill"...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet

Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court ("The Odd Squad," Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
KENT, WA
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Crime Briefs - burglar busted in botched bank job

Police arrest suspect inside of Chase Bank with workbench and tools; Convenience store robbed at gunpointIt was a busy start to the week for the Gresham Police Department as the spikes in crime continue to plague East Multnomah County. Here are some of the incidents: - Around 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers received reports of a suspect inside the Gresham Chase Bank branch, 3090 N.E. Hogan Dr. The person was allegedly "tampering with the ATM and trashing the place." Gresham police arrived and discovered the suspect had backed his Jeep onto the sidewalk, offloaded tools, a...
GRESHAM, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Former Columbia County port director pleads guilty to theft

Doug Hayes admitted to using a port credit card for personal use. He will avoid jail time. The former executive director of the Port of Columbia County pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct earlier this week. Doug Hayes won't serve any jail time, but he was ordered to complete 60 days of work crew and two years probation. Hayes resigned from the port administration in 2021 amid allegations that he had used a company credit card for personal use. He was indicted in January. Hayes reportedly spent more than $23,000 on family vacations and convenience store purchases before being...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon

PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called "rainbow fentanyl." The Sheriff's Office says, "We've been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Beau Blixseth's Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man accused of attacking woman with 35 lb. rock near Convention Center pleads not guilty

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a rock the "size of a basketball" in northeast Portland pled not guilty to charges on Thursday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street on Aug. 9. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
PORTLAND, OR

