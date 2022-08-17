ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville

By Sarah Tate
The world's largest display of Christmas lights will illuminate Music City this holiday season as First Horizon Park transforms into a winter wonderland.

Enchant, which with 4 million lights bills itself as the largest holiday-themed light event, is coming to Nashville in November, per FOX 17 . The immersive walk-through light display will open November 25 and run throughout the season, giving guests a chance to see the 10-acre display, which includes a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating trail, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, activities and more. There will also be live music and opportunities to visit Santa Claus.

This year, Enchant is sponsored by the Hallmark Channel, a company known for its holiday celebrations. Hallmark Media Chief Marketing Officer Lara Richardson explained the company's decision to sponsor the unique event, which is also setting up shop in seven other cities across the country.

"Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection and happiness to millions of viewers," said Richardson. "Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house; strung throughout your favorite hometown spots; or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy."

Nashville isn't the only Middle Tennessee town getting the holiday transformation treatment. Earlier this year, iHeartRadio podcast host and TV personality Mario Lopez was spotted around Columbia where he was filming his new holiday movie for Lifetime.

