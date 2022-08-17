NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Collins kick-starts offense. The Texans weren't producing any offense early in the game, but wide receiver Nico Collins' touchdown catch to end the first half woke them up, giving Houston the lead on what might have been the best play of the night. Reports from Houston's preseason practices have indicated that the second-year wide receiver could be primed for a breakout year, and late in the first half Collins backed up those claims with a touchdown grab that was worthy of a highlight reel. Quarterback Davis Mills lofted a pass to the side of the end zone, where Collins went up to grab it. Despite Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick tackling him in the air, getting a hand on the ball and bringing Collins to the ground, the receiver managed to hold on and keep his feet in. After a review, the touchdown call was confirmed. Collins finished with four receptions for 48 yards and the touchdown, perhaps offering a preview of what's to come this year for the young receiver.

