Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
NFL
Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'
With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
Reassessing the Gators QB Depth Chart Following Jack Miller's Injury
How does Jack Miller's injury alter the Florida Gators quarterback depth heading into 2022?
NFL
2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off
The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
Bucs G Aaron Stinnie has torn ACL/MCL, out for 2022 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL, per multiple reports. Stinnie suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans, and had to be carted off the field. A reliable veteran who started for the Bucs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Collins kick-starts offense. The Texans weren't producing any offense early in the game, but wide receiver Nico Collins' touchdown catch to end the first half woke them up, giving Houston the lead on what might have been the best play of the night. Reports from Houston's preseason practices have indicated that the second-year wide receiver could be primed for a breakout year, and late in the first half Collins backed up those claims with a touchdown grab that was worthy of a highlight reel. Quarterback Davis Mills lofted a pass to the side of the end zone, where Collins went up to grab it. Despite Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick tackling him in the air, getting a hand on the ball and bringing Collins to the ground, the receiver managed to hold on and keep his feet in. After a review, the touchdown call was confirmed. Collins finished with four receptions for 48 yards and the touchdown, perhaps offering a preview of what's to come this year for the young receiver.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Provides Update on His Progression Following Surgery
Quarterback Joe Burrow’s appendectomy the first week of the Cincinnati Bengals’ training camp threw a wrench into the ramp up process. However, three weeks removed from the surgery, Burrow is back on the field with his team. And while the NFL quarterback’s presence provides hope for his ability...
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson maintains innocence, says he 'never assaulted anyone' following 11-game suspension, $5M fine
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday reiterated he "never assaulted anyone," following the announcement that he would be suspended the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season and fined $5 million as part of a settlement between the league and NFLPA for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. "I've...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Deshaun Watson's suspension & pivotal rookies with Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys react to the news of the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his pivotal rookies in each division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Evolution of EVERY teams' logo (and helmet!) | NFL Explained
Do you know which 2 teams have a "different" logo on each side of their helmet? Do you know the story behind logos like "Brownie the Elf" or "Steely McBeam"? How about the mystery behind the NFL shield? It's time for another NFL Explained history lesson. See how all 32 team's logos have evolved over the years as well as how each teams' modern helmets have changed.
NFL
Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize
There are only about three weeks before the San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2022 season and they still have a reserve quarterback with 47 career starts and a $24.2 million salary on their roster. Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the...
Practice Report: LSU Fall Camp Day 14
Kelly spoke at length on the quarterback situation, John Emery's eligibility in question
NFL
Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst
Seven months following his dismissal as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer is returning to the college football world as a member of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff cast, the network announced Friday. Meyer will return to reform the show's original cast, which also features host Rob Stone along with former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emory Jones on being named starting quarterback
Arizona State's quarterback Emory Jones discusses what it means to lead this team as a captain and as their starting quarterback.
Florida football: QB out to start season after thumb surgery
Jack Miller III is out indefinitely, as the Florida football player will need to have thumb surgery. Florida football head coach Billy Napier will be without his backup quarterback, as Jack Miller III will be out indefinitely with an injured thumb. Miller transferred to Florida after being a backup quarterback...
NFL
Colts' Frank Reich: Shaquille Leonard likely won't be 100 percent when he returns
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich remains optimistic that star linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be ready to play Week 1 despite undergoing back surgery in June. But Reich acknowledged Thursday that even if he's cleared to play the season opener, Leonard likely won't be at full force. "I think when...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19
Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Philadelphia Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. While coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound concerned about the long-term health of his starting running back, the Eagles skipper told reporters that there is no timetable for Sanders' return to action. "You know I'll never...
Comments / 0