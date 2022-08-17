ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
DENVER, CO
NFL

2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off

The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Collins kick-starts offense. The Texans weren't producing any offense early in the game, but wide receiver Nico Collins' touchdown catch to end the first half woke them up, giving Houston the lead on what might have been the best play of the night. Reports from Houston's preseason practices have indicated that the second-year wide receiver could be primed for a breakout year, and late in the first half Collins backed up those claims with a touchdown grab that was worthy of a highlight reel. Quarterback Davis Mills lofted a pass to the side of the end zone, where Collins went up to grab it. Despite Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick tackling him in the air, getting a hand on the ball and bringing Collins to the ground, the receiver managed to hold on and keep his feet in. After a review, the touchdown call was confirmed. Collins finished with four receptions for 48 yards and the touchdown, perhaps offering a preview of what's to come this year for the young receiver.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Appendectomy#American Football
NFL

Evolution of EVERY teams' logo (and helmet!) | NFL Explained

Do you know which 2 teams have a "different" logo on each side of their helmet? Do you know the story behind logos like "Brownie the Elf" or "Steely McBeam"? How about the mystery behind the NFL shield? It's time for another NFL Explained history lesson. See how all 32 team's logos have evolved over the years as well as how each teams' modern helmets have changed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Florida football: QB out to start season after thumb surgery

Jack Miller III is out indefinitely, as the Florida football player will need to have thumb surgery. Florida football head coach Billy Napier will be without his backup quarterback, as Jack Miller III will be out indefinitely with an injured thumb. Miller transferred to Florida after being a backup quarterback...
GAINESVILLE, FL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Philadelphia Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. While coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound concerned about the long-term health of his starting running back, the Eagles skipper told reporters that there is no timetable for Sanders' return to action. "You know I'll never...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy