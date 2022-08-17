ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners give him 'second chance'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with overseeing the department. In July, an officer in the city's fifth precinct was ordered by his supervisor to take a drug test after he repeatedly showed up late for his shift, according to sources.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Connecticut man sentenced to 65 years in 'Fitbit murder' case

In a case dubbed the "Fitbit murder," a Connecticut man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday for the 2015 fatal shooting of his wife at their home. During his trial, Richard Dabate concocted a story that two days before Christmas, a masked intruder broke into their home, killed his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up, the Associated Press reported.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Hamtramck, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Hamtramck, MI
Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!. Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago. Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Dean Of Students#Caniff Liberty Academy#Wxyz Tv Channel 7 Detroit#Scribd#Beecher Schools
Tv20detroit.com

State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn

(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure. The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn. That route is part of the train that carries people between...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan could see historic number of women in elected offices after midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — It’s a historic time to be alive! In this election cycle in Michigan, we’re seeing a historic slate of women running for elected office. “It has been increasing steadily over time, which is something that we've been seeing across the country where more women are getting involved, they're running for office and more of them are winning," said Kyle Melinn a political analyst and editor of MIRS News. "We're at a point now where 30 percent of the legislature in Michigan is women, compared to only 30 years ago when only 10 percent of the legislature were women.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tudor Dixon announces Shane Hernandez as running mate in race for MI governor

Tudor Dixon on Friday announced former Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate in the race for Michigan governor. "Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families," Dixon said in a press release following the announcement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community

(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy