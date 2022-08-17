Read full article on original website
Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners give him 'second chance'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with overseeing the department. In July, an officer in the city's fifth precinct was ordered by his supervisor to take a drug test after he repeatedly showed up late for his shift, according to sources.
Remembering Madisyn Baldwin: Community creates memorial for Oxford shooting victim
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Depot Park is in the heart of downtown Clarkston, a place that’s special to the family of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. It will now be home to a one-of-a-kind memorial after she was lost to the Oxford High School shooting. “Madisyn was in school in...
Connecticut man sentenced to 65 years in 'Fitbit murder' case
In a case dubbed the "Fitbit murder," a Connecticut man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday for the 2015 fatal shooting of his wife at their home. During his trial, Richard Dabate concocted a story that two days before Christmas, a masked intruder broke into their home, killed his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up, the Associated Press reported.
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit. "Kia Boys" is a reference to videos circulating on Tik Tok and Youtube, showing exactly how to steal a Kia in less than a minute using a standard USB charger.
Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
1965 Mustang Fastback restored to help families of wounded, fallen veterans
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Millions of car enthusiasts once again got a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of motor vehicles as the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise takes place across metro Detroit. Downtown Ferndale was another great spot for Dream Cruisers. Among all the hustle and...
Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!. Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago. Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited...
More E. Coli cases reported in Midwest outbreak, CDC says it may link to Wendy's
(WXYZ) — As more illnesses have been reported in the Midwest E. Coli outbreak, the CDC says that 80% of the people interviewed in the investigation reported eating at a Wendy's restaurant the week before their illness started. The CDC is reporting 8 more cases and added two more...
State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn
(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure. The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn. That route is part of the train that carries people between...
Polish priest visits metro Detroit churches to advocate help for Ukrainian refugees
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — This week, a Polish priest is in metro Detroit speaking about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. For almost six months, he’s been housing refugees fleeing the war-torn country. During that time, 45 volunteers from metro Detroit have visited to help. Now Fr....
Dream Cruise participants show off labor of love with vintage cars on Woodward Avenue
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year again where the love of cars brings thousands of people together in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise, three-day event, started off with a bang. A father and son duo parked on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale said they found...
Michigan could see historic number of women in elected offices after midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — It’s a historic time to be alive! In this election cycle in Michigan, we’re seeing a historic slate of women running for elected office. “It has been increasing steadily over time, which is something that we've been seeing across the country where more women are getting involved, they're running for office and more of them are winning," said Kyle Melinn a political analyst and editor of MIRS News. "We're at a point now where 30 percent of the legislature in Michigan is women, compared to only 30 years ago when only 10 percent of the legislature were women.”
'This is not a queer virus': Monkeypox vaccine demand outweighing supply as cases climb
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan surpassed 100 monkeypox cases this week. Metro Detroit health leaders say demand for the vaccine is far outweighing supply. Concerns are being raised about whether it is safe to gather in large settings, especially when not everyone is protected. "I think...
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
Tudor Dixon announces Shane Hernandez as running mate in race for MI governor
Tudor Dixon on Friday announced former Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate in the race for Michigan governor. "Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families," Dixon said in a press release following the announcement.
Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn. It's a family heirloom on wheels that Rich lovingly restored — a gift from...
Shelby Township expands water distribution hours during GLWA boil advisory
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shelby Township has expanded weekend hours of operations at its three emergency water distribution sites to support residents amid the Great Lakes Water Authority's boil water advisory. Since August 15, crews have distributed thousands of units of 1-gallon jugs and 24-pack cases of water...
