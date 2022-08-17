LANSING, Mich. — It’s a historic time to be alive! In this election cycle in Michigan, we’re seeing a historic slate of women running for elected office. “It has been increasing steadily over time, which is something that we've been seeing across the country where more women are getting involved, they're running for office and more of them are winning," said Kyle Melinn a political analyst and editor of MIRS News. "We're at a point now where 30 percent of the legislature in Michigan is women, compared to only 30 years ago when only 10 percent of the legislature were women.”

