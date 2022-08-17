ROSS — An 85-yard kickoff returning following Wilmington’s only score of the night propelled Ross to a 27-7 win Friday night in the season opener. Despite the Rams seemingly having the better of the play, Wilmington was within 14-7 late in the first half. Tyler Kramer and Josh Snell pressured the Rams punter on a botched snap and Snell recover the loose ball in the end zone to cut the difference in half.

