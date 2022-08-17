Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
wnewsj.com
Noszka nets 6 in Wilmington 11-2 victory
WASHINGTON CH — Six goals by Taylor Noszka led Wilmington to an 11-2 win Saturday over Washington Senior High School in girls soccer action at Gardner Park. For the Hurricane, the game was the first of the season. Adrianna Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel, Kailey Pfister and Emma Adams...
wnewsj.com
Tipp topples tennis Hurricane 5-0 at LFTC
MASON — The Wilmington High School tennis team was overwhelmed Friday by Tippecanoe 5-0 in the Ohio Tennics Coaches Association State Team Tournament on the WHS courts. Chandni Sharma won the only game for WHS, who is now 0-4 on the year. SUMMARY. Aug 19, 2022. OTCA State Team...
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Paint Valley 42, Blanchester 26
BLANCHESTER — Most of the numbers Friday night in the Blanchester football game with Paint Valley tell the tale of a close contest. 282 yards for Paint Valley. 279 yards for Blanchester. 15 first downs for Paint Valley. 13 first downs for Blanchester. But four turnovers and 1 for...
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Waynesville 14, Clinton-Massie 7
WAYNESVILLE — The paddle is returning to Waynesville for the first time since 2011. The Spartans took down the defending Division IV state champion Clinton-Massie Falcons 14-7 Friday in the Battle for the Paddle between the rivals separated by Caesar Creek Lake. “This was (Waynesville’s) Super Bowl. They came...
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14
LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game. Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on...
wnewsj.com
Massie tops Georgetown in battle of division leaders
GEORGETOWN — In a battle of division leaders, Clinton-Massie defeated Georgetown 4-1 Thursday in girls tennis action in Brown County. The Falcons, 5-0 overall, and the G-Men, now 4-1, are on top of their respective SBAAC divisions — Massie tied with Goshen in the American and Georgetown in the National.
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: Ross 27, Wilmington 7
ROSS — An 85-yard kickoff returning following Wilmington’s only score of the night propelled Ross to a 27-7 win Friday night in the season opener. Despite the Rams seemingly having the better of the play, Wilmington was within 14-7 late in the first half. Tyler Kramer and Josh Snell pressured the Rams punter on a botched snap and Snell recover the loose ball in the end zone to cut the difference in half.
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country
Graduate Trevor Billingsley was first-team All-SBAAC last fall while senior-to-be Henry Hildebrandt earned second team honors on the boys side. The WHS boys were fifth in the American Division league race a year ago. On the girls side, Madilyn Brausch was first-team all-league but WHS did not have a complete...
wnewsj.com
Prater, Balon win marathon, lift EC to win over BHS
LEES CREEK — Abigail Prater and Josi Balon won a marathon doubles match Thursday to give East Clinton a 3-2 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division tennis action. East Clinton is 1-2 with all matches against National Division rivals. The win over Blanchester is the first since 2018 for East Clinton, coach Doug Stehlin said.
Operation Football Week 1: Xenia at Beavercreek
As they say, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Xenia senior #3 Treishaun Sanders broke free for an 84 yards, bringing the Buccaneers to a 7-0 lead.
Operation Football Week 1: Piqua at Belmont
Piqua overcame Belmont with a final score of 55-0.
wnewsj.com
Falcon freshmen soar in 42-6 win over Moeller
CINCINNATI — Despite being outmanned nearly 4-1 on the sideline, Clinton-Massie’s freshman football team pounded Archbishop Moeller 42-6 Thursday. Coach Jeskee Zantene said, “It was a total team effort with several kids finding the end zone. I thought we were the more physical team and we executed at a high level.”
wnewsj.com
Blanchester golfers record season-best scores versus WC
HAMERSVILLE — Blanchester played West Clermont in girls golf Thursday at Friendly Meadows Golf Course. Zoey Hupp and Alivia Brewster both recorded their season best nine-hole score — Hupp 59 and Brewster 62, coach Jamey Grogg said. “Even though we do not have a full team, it was...
wnewsj.com
OSU defender Harrison shuts off the outside noise
COLUMBUS – Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison likes new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense because it allows him and his teammates to make plays and be more active. But there’s another place Harrison plans to be less active in his fourth season with the Buckeyes. That...
wnewsj.com
Lady Hurricane post win over Blue Lions
WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington didn’t have the match medalist but easily defeated Washington 214 to 250 Thursday in a non-league girls golf match at the Greens of Fayette County. “These ladies keep improving every week,” coach Chad Fields said. “Their hard work is starting to show.”
WLWT 5
Local businesses feel impact of Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open has been seeing big crowds every day this week and now businesses are cashing in as people flock to see their favorite players up close. The Old Bag of Nails Pub in Mason has been seeing an increase in sales thanks...
WLWT 5
High school football players to wear helmets honoring fallen Clermont County deputy
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Friday night lights are finally back. Starting Friday, many schools across the Cincinnati region play their first football games of the season, including Williamsburg High School. The team will be playing with a special helmet at Friday's game. The badge is in honor of Williamsburg alumni...
wnewsj.com
First-day school smiles
Many students in Clinton County returned to school on Wednesday, with some Clinton-Massie Elementary students returning on Thursday or Friday, and Blanchester’s preschool/kindergarten students starting next Wednesday, as are Wilmington Christian Academy students. Thank you again to our readers, who posted over 250 first-day photos on the News Journal Facebook page. Among those are: left, Clinton-Massie fourth-grader Emmitt and second-grader Chloe; and, right, Wilmington kindergarten student Za’rya and second-grader Lexus.
