Downey, CA

citywatchla.com

The State of the Homeless in LA County and LAHSA

The latest overview of how the Provider system works is a September 2000 document with the title of “REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR CERTIFICATION AS A QUALIFIED BIDDER FOR LAHSA FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES”. You can find it here, and it includes links to all of the other documents that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors

Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area

Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
TORRANCE, CA
RadarOnline

California Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For $300 Million Ponzi Scheme That Targeted Seniors, Veterans

By the judge's estimation, Scott Kohn's $300 million fraudulent activities ensnared more than 2,500 retirees and around 13,000 veterans.Now, it will cost him a decade in federal prison, Radar has learned.From 2011 to 2018, Kohn, under the moniker Future Income Payments LLC, offered pensioners in distress a lump-sum cash payment in exchange for a transfer of the rights to their monthly payments. He would then turn around and offer that same pension revenue as “structured cash flows” but sneakily structure the bundles as loans, with compound interest rates of up to 240 percent.Kohn, 68, a resident of Newport Beach, California,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
celebsbar.com

West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival

What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Letters to the Editor: Fund the Rose Float, not pride

If the City of Downey is flush with cash having funded $25,000 to pay for a two-day pride event which provided entertainment for a select group, the city should double that amount and donate it to the Downey Rose Float Association so they have the funds to build a great float for the Tournament of Roses Parade which will display pride for all people in the City of Downey.
DOWNEY, CA
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA

