Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
citywatchla.com
The State of the Homeless in LA County and LAHSA
The latest overview of how the Provider system works is a September 2000 document with the title of “REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR CERTIFICATION AS A QUALIFIED BIDDER FOR LAHSA FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES”. You can find it here, and it includes links to all of the other documents that...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors
Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
randomlengthsnews.com
Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area
Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
LAUSD sees higher attendance rate in 1st week of school as teachers union contract talks continue
Los Angeles students, teachers and staff wrapped up their first week of school, and though attendance is up and campuses are fully staffed, some teachers aren't happy about some extra days added to the academic calendar.
California Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For $300 Million Ponzi Scheme That Targeted Seniors, Veterans
By the judge's estimation, Scott Kohn's $300 million fraudulent activities ensnared more than 2,500 retirees and around 13,000 veterans.Now, it will cost him a decade in federal prison, Radar has learned.From 2011 to 2018, Kohn, under the moniker Future Income Payments LLC, offered pensioners in distress a lump-sum cash payment in exchange for a transfer of the rights to their monthly payments. He would then turn around and offer that same pension revenue as “structured cash flows” but sneakily structure the bundles as loans, with compound interest rates of up to 240 percent.Kohn, 68, a resident of Newport Beach, California,...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Bakersfield Californian
GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide
When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
Nearly 40% Of LASD Jail Buses Are Out Of Service, And Some Incarcerated People Are Missing Court Dates
The transportation shortage has wreaked havoc on courtroom schedules.
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
Some LA County residents are asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as utility seeks to fix leaky pipeline from Colorado River
More than 4 million people facing Southern California's prolonged drought have been asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month as officials work to fix a leak in a 36-mile "critical imported water pipeline" from the Colorado River.
LA County produce prescription project aims to address food insecurity in low-income families
The high cost of fresh fruits and vegetables will keep some families from ever knowing the value those foods can have on overall health. That's why the Los Angeles County Health Department has implemented the produce prescription project.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood councilman continues to demonstrate he is mentally unfit for office
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections will take place in November with three of the incumbents slated to run for re-election. During the regular city council meeting held Aug. 16 one councilman continues to exhibit decreasing mental faculties when it is time for him to deliver his closing comments. Councilman George...
DA serves search warrant at Watts metal recycling plant at center of several lawsuits
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms it served a search warrant with assistance from the fire department, but did not say why. The metal recycling plant is facing several lawsuits.
thedowneypatriot.com
Letters to the Editor: Fund the Rose Float, not pride
If the City of Downey is flush with cash having funded $25,000 to pay for a two-day pride event which provided entertainment for a select group, the city should double that amount and donate it to the Downey Rose Float Association so they have the funds to build a great float for the Tournament of Roses Parade which will display pride for all people in the City of Downey.
California late start law: Experts, parents weigh pros and cons of late school start time
Many local schools are now starting and ending classes later this year due to the implementation of a new state law. While the change is controversial among some parents, proponents of later start times say the goal is to allow students to get more sleep.
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
Vaccines urged in California as polio, ‘a completely preventable disease,’ resurges in NY
Polio is circulating in New York, raising fears in California that the viral disease may next spread to the West Coast. A case confirmed in New York in July was the first in nearly a decade, and officials said that finding one case could indicate that there are hundreds more. On Friday, the virus was […]
