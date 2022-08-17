Rising temperatures have significant impact on Georgia

Last month Antarctic sea ice extent reached a record low for June, at 4.68 million square miles — or about 471,000 square miles below average. Special Photo: Dan Costa/National Science Foundation

ATHENS -- Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.

By comparison, Georgia was in a cooler spot on the globe this year. January through June totals were only the 16th-warmest for records that go back to 1895, with an average temperature of 62.2 degrees Fahrenheit.