Rising temperatures have significant impact on Georgia

By Pam Knox
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Last month Antarctic sea ice extent reached a record low for June, at 4.68 million square miles — or about 471,000 square miles below average. Special Photo: Dan Costa/National Science Foundation

ATHENS -- Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.

By comparison, Georgia was in a cooler spot on the globe this year. January through June totals were only the 16th-warmest for records that go back to 1895, with an average temperature of 62.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

tinman1488
3d ago

the earth got hot that's why the ice age is gone and let me guess it was my truck that wasn't even invented 50 million years ago

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

