WDEF
Body Found on 10th Street
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chattanooga (TN) Gets $1.5M for Fire Training Tower Replacement
Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Aug. 19—Chattanooga will receive $1.5 million from Hamilton County to replace an almost 50-year-old fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. “This has been a long-standing need,” Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman told the Chattanooga Times...
Join the Chattanooga Police Department in donating blood this September
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, the blood drive will be held in front of the Police Service Center on Amnicola. This event will he held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 3410 Amnicola Hwy, Police Service Center. To make an...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland families question existence of cemetery review committee, after poor conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fresh cut grass is just the tip of the iceberg of things some families say are desperately needed at Sunset Gardens. An advisory board was supposed to be formed to review the poor conditions at the Cleveland cemetery, but residents have yet to see anything done.
WTVC
The Perfect Recipe: LAUNCH Chattanooga and TVFCU help small business food truck owners
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the past decade, food trucks have been all the rage in the culinary world. They’ve inspired cookbooks, movies, and television competitions. And now, they’re becoming more visible as the pandemic wears on. At Goureet Eatery, it's all about making people happy. “It's nothing...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
WTVC
"Taxing" for some, but doable for others; Walker County votes to lower millage rate
It's “Taxing” for some, but doable for others. Georgia's new property tax hike is stirring up conversations in Walker County during times of high inflation. And as residents tell me, now is not the time for another jump in prices. "It's a gut punch really, it's a gut...
WTVC
Family arrives home to find heavy smoke in their Sale Creek house Saturday night
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — A family arrives home to find heavy smoke in their house. According to Hamilton County EMS, at 9:00 pm, a homeowner calls 911 reporting a house fire located at 1713 Bayfront Drive. The family attempted to enter the home in search of their dog but...
dadecountysentinel.com
Local Chattanooga Artist Is Painting Jenkins Park Mural
A mural on the Scout building in Jenkins Park is currently in the process of being painted by local artist Joy Taylor. Dade County citizen Jennifer Blair is the coordinator for the mural project. “Visible from Main Street, this colorful, eye-catching mural serves as a signpost, demarcating the communal greenspace...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022
Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
WTVC
McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
WDEF
WDEF Seeking Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist
WDEF-TV, Inc. seeks a Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist. This person will produce and present on-air and on-line weather forecasts for multiple weekend newscasts. Candidates must have strong writing skills and knowledge of storytelling with ability to cultivate an actively robust social media presence. WSI MAX experience beneficial. Other duties may...
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County woman recognizes HCEMS for saving her life Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County woman recognized HCEMS personnel for saving her life on Wednesday. Donna Hardiman, met with HCEMS crew paramedic Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard who saved her life. On July 10, 2022, Hardiman was at home with her children and grandchildren when she suddenly...
Fire damages house on Wheeler Avenue, no injuries reported
Chattanooga, TN – CFD officials said this incident occurred right before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened in the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews were on the scene within moments of Hamilton County 911...
thunderboltradio.com
Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
WDEF
Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
Chattanooga Fire Department responds to residential structure fire on Fisk Avenue
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It happened in the 6000 block of Fisk Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire. The responding crews saw heavy fire and smoke...
