Volkswagen has revealed that it has received more than 10,000 orders for the ID Buzz electric van, which means that it has almost sold out for the year. After years of anticipation, VW finally unveiled the production version of the VW ID.BUZZ in March; it’s a new version of the iconic VW minibus relaunched as a more luxurious electric van, but with hints at the old classic.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO