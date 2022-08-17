ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

VW ID Buzz electric van has received over 10,000 orders – almost selling out

Volkswagen has revealed that it has received more than 10,000 orders for the ID Buzz electric van, which means that it has almost sold out for the year. After years of anticipation, VW finally unveiled the production version of the VW ID.BUZZ in March; it’s a new version of the iconic VW minibus relaunched as a more luxurious electric van, but with hints at the old classic.
electrek.co

Geely Auto report first half 2022 results, pure EV sales surge 520%

Chinese automaker Geely Auto released strong first-half 2022 results today, showing a massive surge in EV sales. The automaker continues growing its electric segment, with pure electric vehicle sales surging 520% from 2021. Although Geely Auto is not a fully electric automaker, it’s aggressively expanding its EV market. The company...
electrek.co

Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike

Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes, but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the...
electrek.co

Influencers test drive INDI One ‘an EV for gamers’ starting at $45,000

Digital influencers were spotted driving around California in start-up INDIEV’s new EV model, the INDI One. Although the INDI One is currently in pre-production, the California-based EV start-up claims it will integrate some cool tech features for streamers, gamers, and digital creators. Is this what the EV world needs?
electrek.co

LAX to become one of United States’ largest charging ports with 1,300-EV-charger revamp

In the latest sign of the auto industry’s transition to electric, Los Angeles Internation Airport (LAX) says it will add 1,300 EV chargers to modernize the facility. According to a local news station in LA, the massive airport revamp is almost done. The parking management and transportation services company working on the installation, ABM, says it will be one of the most extensive EV charging ports in the United States when complete.
